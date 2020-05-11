Richard Reiter, a 64-year member of the McFarland Fire Department, died at his home April 26. He was 88.
Known to many as “Paw” or “Dicky,” he was born Aug. 22, 1931, in Chicago and moved to McFarland in 1944. A 1950 graduate of Madison East High School, he married Constance Jaeger the next year.
Reiter joined the Army National Guard and was in the 32nd Division, serving 12 years. He joined the McFarland Fire Rescue Department in 1956 and was still a member when he died. He spent many years in McFarland as assistant fire chief and spent 27 years with the Maple Bluff Fire Department, with 25 of those years as chief.
Reiter was also a fire instructor for Madison Area Technical College for many years.
A celebration of life for Reiter will be held at a later date.
