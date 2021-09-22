McFarland girls golf fifth at Lake Ripley, Prairie Woods, sixth at Glen Erin

After a reschedule due to a rainout, the Spartans finished sixth at Glen Erin on Monday, Sept. 20.
The Spartans were led by Megan Gates, who shot a 50, earning a 15th-overall finish. Ava Heckmann of Lakeside Lutheran (40) earned medalist honors for the round.
Nikkia Kohn and Emily Fenrick both carded a 55 on the round. Julia Spilling shot a 57, while Brynne Bieri’s score of 60 was not used in the team tally.
Team scores: Lakeside Lutheran 186, Jefferson 191, East Troy 195, Edgerton 208, Beloit Turner 213, McFarland 217, Cambridge 227, Clinton 245, Evansville 286.
Lake Ripley
McFarland earned a fifth-place finish out of nine teams at the Lake Ripley Country Club on Wednesday, Sept. 15.
Brynne Bieri shot the lowest score (46) for McFarland, finishing in eighth overall. Emily Fenrick (53), Megan Gates (54) and Emily Schoeller (55) also scored for the Spartans. Julia Spilling’s score of 57 was not used in the team tally.
Payton Schmidt of Jefferson (40) earned medalist honors for the round.
Team scores: Jefferson 178, Lakeside Lutheran 191, East Troy 198, Beloit Turner 203, McFarland 208, Edgerton 212, Cambridge 217, Clinton 238, Evansville 273.
Yahara Hills
At the Yahara Hills golf course in Madison, the Spartans scored a fourth-place finish on Tuesday, Sept. 14.
Megan Gates and Emily Fenrick each shot a 54, the lowest rounds for McFarland. Nikkia Kohn carded a 55 and Brynne Bieri ended the round with a 61. Emily Schoeller’s score of 81 was not used in the team tally.
Payton Schmidt of Jefferson (44) earned medalist honors for the round. East Troy won the mini meet as a team.
Team scores: East Troy 201, Jefferson 204, Lakeside Lutheran 213, McFarland 224, Beloit Turner 233, Edgerton 246, Cambridge 250, Clinton 272, Evansville 300.
Prairie Woods
McFarland finished in fifth out of nine teams at the Rock Valley Conference Mini Meet on Wednesday, Sept. 8.
Megan Gates shot the lowest score for McFarland with a 47, aided by birdies on the 12th and 14th holes and a par on the 15th hole.
Emily Fenrick earned a birdie on the 14th hole, ending with a 52 on the round. Brynne Bieri carded a 57, and Julia Spilling scored a 61 on the back nine.
Payton Schmidt of Jefferson (40) earned medalist honors for the round, helping Jefferson tie for first with Lakeside Lutheran.
Team scores: Lakeside Lutheran 192, Jefferson 192, East Troy 197, Turner 209, McFarland 217, Clinton 227, Edgerton 233, Cambridge 239, Evansville 251.