Local groups will hold forum on new cannabis product

Three local groups are co-sponsoring an informational forum on Delta 8 THC, a cannabinoid that’s gaining popularity in Wisconsin.
McFarland RADAR Coalition, Monona Cares and Cottage Grove Cares Coalition will host a virtual forum on Monday, Nov. 15 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
To attend the forum, visit www.mononacares.org, www.cottagegrovecares.org or www.radarmc.com. The link to the forum will be under the Community News tab.
Police officer and drug recognition expert Nick Place will discuss Delta 8 THC, a newer thc product that’s rising in Wisconsin. Place will discuss how Delta 8 is legal, what products are available, a lack of info on product packaging, drug testing related to Delta 8, and other topics.
A release from these three groups says that research still needs to be done on Delta 8 THC’s long term impacts on both adults and teenagers. It also currently is not federally-regulated, and locally is accessible.
McFarland RADAR Coalition, Cottage Grove Cares and Monona Cares Coalitions “believes it is important to bring awareness to parents and caregivers of our community on Delta 8 THC. Informing parents regarding products such as Delta 8 in order for parents to have the ability to have a conversation with their children about the impact this could have on their lives,” the release said.