McFarland football team approaches fall season with more experience

McFarland huddle
The McFarland Spartans bring back plenty of experience for the fall 2021 football season.
The McFarland Spartans look to improve upon a 1-4 season from the 2020-21 season by relying on a large number of experienced players returning for their junior and senior seasons.
“The boys are working hard,” said McFarland head coach Paul Ackley. “They’re coming in with good attitudes, they’re listening and they’re getting coached up.”
The Spartans played five games during the 2020-21 alternate-fall season, which was shortened and moved to the spring due to COVID-19.
McFarland returns plenty of firepower to the offensive side of the ball with junior quarterback Cooper Kennedy returning under center for the Spartans. Ackley said he hopes to see Kennedy excel this fall.
“I want him to be able to control the football game, and I want him to be a positive and an enthusiastic leader for his football team,” said Ackley.
In five games, Kennedy threw seven touchdown passes with a 58.7% completion rate for 678 yards and three interceptions.
Helping Kennedy out will be returning junior wide receiver Daden Gillen, who caught 24 passes for 303 yards and four touchdowns in 2020-21. Also returning out wide will be juniors Tegan O’Brien and Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre, who each caught a touchdown pass a season ago.
In the backfield, Chase Quelle returns for his senior season after rushing for 204 yards for two touchdowns on 60 carries in the spring.
“Chase as a senior has done a phenomenal job in the offseason, he’s been working hard getting ready,” said Ackley.
Anchoring the trenches will include two returning seniors — Austin Miller and Guenther Switzer.
“Those are some guys that are really working hard and doing some good things to help us out,” said Ackley.
Also returning to the offensive and defensive line will include junior Keats Dyslin. The defense, which loses leading tacklers Aric Anderson, Matthew Amrhein and Gavin Wood, will be aided by the return of senior safety Evan Rettkowski and junior linebacker Paul Morris. Morris led the team with 51 tackles a season ago.
Ackley said the Spartans are benefitting from a full off-season and a return to the weight room.
“We were able to get a full season of lifting prior to the season start, and a lot of the boys have done a nice job in the weight room,” said Ackley.
McFarland opens up the season at Lodi, who won the Division 4 State Championship in 2017 on Friday, Aug. 20.
The roster includes seniors Damian Hawn, Chase Quelle, Evan Rettkowksi, Jackson Mistele, Ryan Vogel, Austin Miller, Miller Roeder, Zac Storch and Guenther Switzer. The junior class includes Evan Dean, Cooper Kennedy, Kyle Kussow, Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre, Tegan O’Brien, Dadon Gillen, Deven Kulp, Tradyn Randolph, Colin Burkeland, Payton Hauge, Owen Stelse, Blare Wood, Jack Schrami, Cade Rux, Paul Morris, Travis Zadra, Mason Folk, Austin Bindl and Keats Dyslin.
The sophomores include Brett Schnell, Dane Lundy, Tyler Rowland, Remington Burns, Braylan Roder, Kaden Westphal, Tyson Frank, Isaac Degenhardt, Myles Hogan, Joe Fogeltanz, Aaron Thompson and Reese Turner. Luke Rux makes the team as the lone freshman.