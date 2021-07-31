County accepting Partners in Equity Racial Equity and Social Justice Grant applications

County Executive Parisi recently announced that community based organizations can now apply for the Partners in Equity Racial Equity and Social Justice (RESJ) Grant.
The Partners in Equity Grant Program supports Dane County-based community groups that propose to use funding to address systemic racial inequities in the criminal justice system.
The Partners in Equity Grant also known as the PIE-RESJ Grant was approved by the County Board of Supervisors and County Executive and piloted in 2015 to address systemic racial inequalities in health, education, employment or criminal justice.
“My top priority as County Executive is to work with our entire community to ensure that every single resident has access to opportunity,” said Parisi.
“Together, we can address these shared challenges and better ensure opportunity for all,” Parisi added.
Grants are awarded to Dane County based community group(s) that will use the funding to address systemic racial inequities in the following areas: Health, Education, Employment, and Criminal Justice. Individual organizations may apply for up to $15,000.
Partnerships or collaborations of two or more eligible organizations may apply for up to $50,000.
“The Partners in Equity grant is an intentional endeavor by the county to include local organizations in the remedy of systemic racial disparities,” said Greg Jones, OEI Advisory Committee Chair. “It motivates and mobilizes our communities to improve the lives of all Dane County residents.”
Applicants may go to https://oei-exec.countyofdane.com/Pie-Grant to obtain the applications. If organizations would like a paper copy mailed to them, they may email OEIGrantSubmission@countyofdane.com or call 608-283-1391 for an application or if they have questions.
The PIE-RESJ Grant application must be received by the Tamara D. Grigsby Office for Equity and Inclusion by no later than 4 p.m., Friday, August 20, 2021.
Mail or drop off applications at 210 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, RM 356, Madison WI 53703 or submit completed applications to the email address listed above.
The Office for Equity and Inclusion furthers Dane County’s ongoing commitment to addressing racial, gender, and disabilities disparities.
The office guides Dane County’s Equal Opportunity, Affirmative Action, Contract Compliance, and Civil Rights Compliance functions and serves as a resource for all county departments around issues of equity, disparities, conflict resolution, staff development and best practices.