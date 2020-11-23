While many travel plans may have been put on hold this year due to COVID-19, McFarland area residents may be in for a sweet vacation. A literary one, that is.
On Nov. 6, E.D. Locke Public Library was announced as the 2020 recipient of a $921.13 grant from the University of Wisconsin Center for East Asian Studies (CEAS).
CEAS, a federally-funded resource agency for education on eastern Asia, awarded the grant as part of its East Asia in Wisconsin library program.
Officially launched in August, the CEAS program is fairly new. Its purpose is to increase the presence of East Asian educational materials across Wisconsin libraries.
“One of UW-Madison’s eight federally funded area National Resource Centers, CEAS is dedicated to all aspects of research, education and outreach related to China, Japan, and Korea,” a program press release stated.
Creators of the program are hopeful that grant recipients will be able to grow their book collections, organize book clubs, and craft new programming centered around topics pertaining to East Asia.
The program partnered with the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, the Wisconsin Library Association, and the Cooperative Children’s Book Center to promote and distribute the grant funds.
Ann Engler, adult services librarian at E.D. Locke Public Library, was responsible for applying for the grant.
“We are honored to have been chosen as a recipient of this grant, and we're so excited to share programming, craft projects, and physical library materials that represent a sampling of the richly varied aspects of East Asian cultures,” said Engler.
Engler said arrangements for how the library will utilize the funds are already underway. As of Nov. 12, library personnel had planned a Chinese New Year celebration for kids, a Japanese pop culture program for teens, and a special guest speaker from the Zhong Yi Kung Fu Association.
Additionally, the library will be hosting Asian cooking demos, as well as a community read of a book titled, “How to Make a Life: A Tibetan refugee family and the Midwestern woman they adopted”.
While the library is still closed to the public due to the pandemic, community members can stay plugged in to the library’s website and social media to see how the new programming will shake out.
E.D. Locke Public Library is one of 38 libraries across the state awarded with a CEAS grant this year. In total, CEAS grants totaled $32,765 in funding for state-wide library programs in 2020.
