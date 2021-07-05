White earns RVC player of the year, Spartans named to all-conference squad

The Rock Valley Conference unveiled its 2021 girls soccer all-conference team, with McFarland earning plenty of spots.
Junior Avery Pennekamp and senior Sydney Feldner were selected to the first team as forwards, each scoring 17 goals this season. Pennekamp scored hat tricks in games against Whitewater, East Troy, Clinton/Turner and Melrose G-E-T and recorded seven assists. Feldner led the team with 14 assists and recorded a hat trick against Big Foot/Williams Bay.
In the midfield, junior Greta Blau and senior Grace Breuchel made the first team. Blau finished the season with nine assists and nine goals, including the go-ahead goal against New Berlin Eisenhower in the state championship game on June 25. Breuchel scored seven goals and recorded three assists in 15 game appearances.
Freshman Elise Freeman was selected to the second-team midfield. Freeman scored seven times and assisted four goals.
Juniors Jaelyn White and Elise Gillen were selected to the first-team defense. The juniors helped McFarland’s defense concede only six goals in 16 games. Gillen scored three goals, including the game-winning goal against Oregon on May 11.
White was also named Rock Valley Conference Player of the Year. The junior scored six goals and had four assists in 15 games played.
Senior goalkeeper Katie Hildebrandt was selected to the first conference team. Hildebrandt recorded 35 saves in 12 games played, allowing only three goals for a .921% save rate.
Freshman Emily Blattner and senior Haley Updike were selected as honorable mentions. Blattner recorded a goal and an assist in 14 appearances. Updike recorded seven goals and four assists in 11 games played.