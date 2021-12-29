Dec. 30 College News

Students from Cottage Grove, McFarland, Madison and Monona recently graduated from their respective Universities, or earned academic honors.
Northland College
Bridget Dempsey of Madison, a sophomore at Northland College in Ashland, has been selected for the Dean’s List in the fall 2021 semester. Students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 to be named to the list.
Minnesota State University-Mankato
Tyler Johnson of McFarland earned a degree from Minnesota State University-Mankato in December 2021, after the fall semester. Johnson earned a bachelor of science degree in sport management, graduating magna cum laude.
UW-La Crosse
Several local students completed their degrees at UW-La Crosse in August, after the summer term. Peter Aloisi of Cottage Grove earned a bachelor of science degree in computer science. Rebecca Sondrol of Madison earned a bachelor of science degree in nuclear medicine technology. Noah Fischer of McFarland earned a bachelor of science degree in therapeutic recreation. And Ben Roberts of McFarland earned a bachelor of science degree in microbiology.
Mercy College of Health Sciences
Cecily Linsenmeyer of Monona was named to the President’s List for the Summer 2021 semester at Mercy College of Health Sciences in Des Moines Iowa. Students must earn a grade point average of 3.75 or higher to receive the award.
Bemidji State University
Caden Consolatti from Mcfarland graduated with a bachelor of science degree in social studies education and a certificate in coaching from Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minn., during the 2020-2021 school year.