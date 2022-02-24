 Skip to main content
Feb. 25-March 4 Senior Meals

Colonial Club

The Colonial Club offers meals Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.

Thursday, Feb. 24

Ham

Scalloped potatoes

Baked beans

Wheat bread

Strawberries

Frosted cupcake

MO: Veggie burger

Friday, Feb. 25

Tomato bisque soup

Egg salad on wheat

Broccoli salad

Banana

Cream pie

MO: Cheese sandwich

SO: Taco salad

Monday, Feb. 28

Chicken stuffing casserole

Mixed veggies

Wheat roll

Cranberries

Frozen yogurt

MO: Veggie lasagna

Tuesday, March 1

Goulash

Glazed carrots

French bread

Applesauce

Frosted cupcake

MO: No meat goulash

Wednesday, March 2

Tuna casserole

Lettuce salad

Wheat bread

Tropical Fruit

Brownie

MO: Mac N Cheese

Thursday, March 3

Minestrone soup

Roast beef sandwich on white bun

Lettuce/tomato

Fruited applesauce

Cake

MO: Cheese sandwich

Friday, March 4

Salisbury Steak

Mashed potatoes

Mixed veggies

Dinner roll

Peaches

Pie

MO: Rice/beans

SO: Garden Salad

McFarland Senior Outreach

Home delivered meals are available to homebound seniors over age 60 Monday-Friday. McFarland Senior Outreach hosts in-person meals for adults 60 and older on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Diabetic and no added salt meals can be ordered. Suggested $4 donation per meal. Call 608-838-7117 at least two business days in advance to reserve your meal. Transportation to and from meal site is available upon request.

Thursday, Feb. 24

Chicken stew

Mixed greens

Crackers

Copper penny salad

Applesauce

Chocolate pudding

MO – veggie chicken stew

NCS – SF pudding

Friday, Feb. 25

BBQ Ribs

Cheesy potatoes

Pickled beets

WW roll/butter

Warm spiced pears

MO – multigrain burger

NCS – n/a

Monday, Feb. 28

Cheeseburger (beef paddy, bun, American cheese, ketchup/mustard)

Calico beans

Potato salad

Fruit cocktail

Candy cookie

MO – black bean burger

NCS – SF cookie

