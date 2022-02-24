Feb. 25-March 4 Senior Meals

The Colonial Club offers meals Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.
Thursday, Feb. 24
Ham
Scalloped potatoes
Baked beans
Wheat bread
Strawberries
Frosted cupcake
MO: Veggie burger
Friday, Feb. 25
Tomato bisque soup
Egg salad on wheat
Broccoli salad
Banana
Cream pie
MO: Cheese sandwich
SO: Taco salad
Monday, Feb. 28
Chicken stuffing casserole
Mixed veggies
Wheat roll
Cranberries
Frozen yogurt
MO: Veggie lasagna
Tuesday, March 1
Goulash
Glazed carrots
French bread
Applesauce
Frosted cupcake
MO: No meat goulash
Wednesday, March 2
Tuna casserole
Lettuce salad
Wheat bread
Tropical Fruit
Brownie
MO: Mac N Cheese
Thursday, March 3
Minestrone soup
Roast beef sandwich on white bun
Lettuce/tomato
Fruited applesauce
Cake
MO: Cheese sandwich
Friday, March 4
Salisbury Steak
Mashed potatoes
Mixed veggies
Dinner roll
Peaches
Pie
MO: Rice/beans
SO: Garden Salad
McFarland Senior Outreach
Home delivered meals are available to homebound seniors over age 60 Monday-Friday. McFarland Senior Outreach hosts in-person meals for adults 60 and older on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Diabetic and no added salt meals can be ordered. Suggested $4 donation per meal. Call 608-838-7117 at least two business days in advance to reserve your meal. Transportation to and from meal site is available upon request.
Thursday, Feb. 24
Chicken stew
Mixed greens
Crackers
Copper penny salad
Applesauce
Chocolate pudding
MO – veggie chicken stew
NCS – SF pudding
Friday, Feb. 25
BBQ Ribs
Cheesy potatoes
Pickled beets
WW roll/butter
Warm spiced pears
MO – multigrain burger
NCS – n/a
Monday, Feb. 28
Cheeseburger (beef paddy, bun, American cheese, ketchup/mustard)