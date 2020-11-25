'Tis the season: Dane County sees first snowfall since March

It’s that time of year again.
Dane County residents went to bed on Monday night with green lawns, and woke up Tuesday morning to a sparkling white wonderland.
According to meteorologists at the National Weather Service of Wisconsin (NWS), early to mid-November is fairly typical for the first seasonal snowfall in the Madison area.
“The first snowfall of winter for the Madison area usually arrives in November, but at least one in four years we also see snow in October,” one NWS meteorologist said.
Accumulation amounts for the inaugural snowfall across Dane County typically average at about one and a half inches, NWS meteorologists reported.
With a total accumulation of about two inches across the county reported on Tuesday morning, that annual average held fairly true this year.
Yet, while the snow can certainly be beautiful to look at, local officials are warning residents to stay safe as the weather conditions change.
Cottage Grove Police Chief Daniel Layber said that while the village had no reported car accidents as of early Tuesday morning, it isn’t uncommon for the police department to see an influx of crash reports on the first snowfall of the season.
“People forget to slow down, and drivers go way too fast,” Layber said.
Layber also said that the police department suggests local drivers ensure their vehicles have sturdy tires. It may be hard for drivers to slow down as necessary in the snow when driving on worn out wheels, he explained.
Most importantly, local first responders want to stress one important caution: “Be prepared, and slow down,” Layber advised.
To ensure the safest driving conditions possible, the City of Monona is doing its part by prioritizing the timely plowing of area roads.
“Generally, we watch the weather closely, see what’s going to happen, and get the crew out at a reasonable time for a clean commute before traffic picks up,” said Monona Street Operations Supervisor Jeff Johnson.
This year, Johnson said the city is working on an initiative to reduce the use of salt when plowing, as a means of preventing lake contamination.
City of Monona staff are responsible for plowing all roads within city limits, without help from the county, Johnson explained. The only exception being Monona Drive and Broadway, which are county highways.
As of Wednesday morning, most of the snow had gone, leaving only sparse patches as a reminder of Tuesday's snowfall.
