Warm, muggy weather blanketed Memphis on Sept. 21 as former McFarland High School athlete Andrew Pahnke prepared for an 8k race as part of the Emory University men’s cross-county team. Pahnke and his teammates on the NCAA Division 3 squad not only had to run in weather that was challenging, but against Division 1 schools such as Tulsa, Memphis and Cincinnati.
Yet, this turned out to be the day when Pahnke knew he belonged on the team and that he had the talent and determination to be a contributor. He ran a personal best 26:46 as the Eagles ended fourth out of 21 teams.
“I really put it all out there and had a really good finishing kick,” said Pahnke, who couldn’t train for two months last summer because of injuries. “For me, if I had a full summer of training, I could have done so much better. It is what it is. I know I can keep building.”
Pahnke has indeed been a contributor at Emory, even though he was just a freshman and learning his way around campus in Atlanta.
After the Memphis event, he would go on to finish 14th overall in another 8k race in Oxford, Alabama, with a time of 26:48. He also had a good 8k race at Berry College in Rome, Georgia, when he was 32nd overall with a time of 26:55 as his team finished first out of 15 schools.
Pahnke said he ended the cross-country season as the team’s 11th ranked runner. The top 10 compete at the University Athletic Asssociation (UAA) conference meet, and the top seven qualify for the nationals. Even though the team will lose only one of its top seven runners to graduation, Pahnke believes he can climb to a higher rank on the Eagles.
“I want to break 26 (minutes), which will pave the way for me to be top 10 on the team,” he said. “I think I have a shot at the top seven next fall so long as I stay committed and stay on the grind.”
He also made an impression on the Emory men’s track and field team during the indoor season as he took 12th in the 1-mile run at the March 1 UAA indoor championship in New York. His time of 4:24.40 was six seconds faster than his showing at the UAB Vulcan Invite three months earlier. He also ran a season-best 1:58.57 in the 800-meter run.
With universities and their athletic events shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pahnke has stayed in shape by following the instructions of his coaches.
“Considering all the crazy circumstances right now, I’m following whatever my coach tells me as far as mileage,” Pahnke said. “I’m just putting in the work. Once I get down there in the fall, I’ll be ready to move up.”
Moving to Atlanta meant moving into a different climate and different running conditions that Pahnke didn’t have at McFarland where the high cross-country team would begin practices in August.
“Atlanta is hilly, and the weather is hot,” he said. “That was a big adjustment coming down in August. The workouts are real tough.”
Fortunately, Pahnke has received some inspiration from a training partner on the team who has been encouraging him to run his best.
“There are so many guys on the team better than me, and we keep pushing each other,” Pahnke said. “It brings out competitiveness in a healthy way.”
Running races that are 8k – 3k longer than in high school – also turned out to be a shock for Pahnke, but he is confident he can move up in the 2020 season.
After some overnight visits at the Emory campus where he met the men’s cross-country team, Pahnke said he belonged there. He liked the idea of going to college in a big city and was impressed with the university’s academic program. He currently a biology major with hopes of becoming a biological researcher.
Even though he has gradually made himself comfortable at Emory, he fondly remembers his days on the McFarland boys cross-country and track and field teams.
During the 2018 WIAA Division 2 boys cross-country meet in Wisconsin Rapids, Pahnke finished second on the terrain at the Ridges Golf Course and helped the Spartans take fifth place out of 16 teams. He also qualified for state at the 2019 Division 2 boys state track and field meet at La Crosse and took second in both the 800-meter and 1,600-meter runs.
Pahnke credits head coach Andrew Garvey with offering him the valuable guidance he needed to succeed as a high school athlete and eventually advance into the collegiate level.
“Garvey was such a positive guy. He was so supportive no matter what,” Pahnke said. “I think he paved the way for my confidence, because he was always looking out for me and everyone else on the team. He was a very caring individual.”
