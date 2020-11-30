Dancing lights synchronized with music will illuminate the grounds in front of Hope Lutheran Church this Christmas season as they flip the switch on their first ever Christmas Tree Light Show.

Beginning on Saturday, Nov. 28, the show will run every evening from 5 to 9 p.m. until Jan. 1.

In an effort to spread joy and hope in a challenging year, members of Hope raised funds to create something they’ve never done before. The show can be seen and heard by dialing into 89.3 on your FM dial. Eager to spread some sparkle and delight to the community and passers-by, they invite you to stop by 3702 County Road AB (located at the intersection of Femrite Drive and E. Buckeye Road).

Hope Lutheran Church is a church of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America (ELCA). Church services can be seen virtually at 9 am Sunday mornings on Hope’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/HopeLutheranMcFarlandWI/.

