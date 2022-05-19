May 19-30 Upcoming Events Calendar

Cottage Grove
Thursday, May 26: Music in the Grove
Music in the Grove, the annual summer concert series hosted by the Cottage Grove Parks and Recreation department, kicks off for the season on Thursday, May 26 at 6 p.m. at Bakken Park, 4064 Vilas Road. Gin, Chocolate and Bottle Rockets, a Madison-based trio, will perform.
Saturday, May 28: Live 4 Jacob Event
Oakstone, 304 Commerce Parkway, will hold a fundraiser on May 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with music, food, raffles and auction items.
Monona
Thursday, May 19: Biergarten at the Beach
The Monona Parks and Recreation department is hosting another Biergarten at Schluter Park, 4517 Winnequah Road, with live music, yard games, beer and dancing.
Sunday, May 22: Farmers Market
The Monona Farmers Market has returned for the season, and vendors will be open on Sunday, May 22 at 8:30 a.m. at Ahuska Park, 400 E. Broadway.
Wednesday, May 25: San Damiano Walking Tour
The Monona parks and recreation department will host weekly walking tours of the San Damiano property from May 18 at 1-2 p.m. until mid-June. The tours will cover the property and the inside of the Frank Allis House, discussing the history of the property, recent changes and updates on the planning process.. Pre-registration required, limit 10 participants
Thursday, May 26: Sounds of Summer Concert Series
There will be another Sounds of Summer concert at Grand Crossing Park on Inland Way on May 26 at 5:30 p.m.
McFarland
Wednesday, May 18: Adult Craft Club
The E.D. Locke Public Library will hold an adult craft club on May 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the library community room, 5920 Milwaukee Street.
Wednesday, May 18: Food Cart Frenzy
The McFarland Lions Club will kick off its monthly Food Cart Frenzy series on May 18 from 5-7 p.m. at Arnold Larson Park, 6002 Exchange Street.
Friday, May 20: Invasive plant removal
There will be a work session to remove invasive species from Lower Mud Lake Natural Resource Area in McFarland on May 20 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Meet at Hidden Farm Road to access Orchard Hill Park. No tools or experience required, sign up in advance.
Saturday, May 21: Public Works Open House
The McFarland Public Works Department is holding an open house to teach folks about its work. Check out equipment and vehicles, learn about the department and its upcoming projects, and enjoy giveaways and food. It will be held at 5115 Terminal Drive from 8 a.m. to noon.
Saturday, May 21: Bike tour
The Friends of McFarland Parks are holding a bike tour of 15 area bikes and natural areas. It begins at the McFarland Municipal Center on Milwaukee Street at 10 a.m.
Monday, May 30: The Murph
In honor of Memorial Day, Fit City is hosting an annual workout that was the favorite of a fallen Navy Lieutenant Michael P. Murphy, which includes 2 miles of running, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups and 300 squats. Workout kicks off at 9 a.m. in the Fit City parking lot.
Monday, May 30: Chicken BBQ
The McFarland Lions Club will host its annual Chicken BBQ at McFarland High School on Farwell Street from 11 a.m. until sold out. This is a drive-through sale, with meals costing $12 per person and $7 for kids. There will also be a bake sale hosted by the Lioness/Lions Club.