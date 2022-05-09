hot MCFARLAND HOME TALENT McFarland Muskies open home talent season with a loss to Jefferson By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email May 9, 2022 31 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The McFarland Muskies opened up the 2022 Home Talent season with a 12-2 loss to Jefferson on Sunday, May 8.Derek Heffel and Roby Schlesner hit home runs for the Blue Devils. McFarland is 0-1 on the season. The Muskies face Cambridge (0-1) at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 15 at the McFarland baseball facility. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mcfarland Home Talent Baseball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today