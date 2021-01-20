On Tuesday, Jan. 26 the village of McFarland will host a public listening session to discuss the village's police chief recruitment process.
Former Police Chief Craig Sherven retired in November 2020, at which point Brian Redman took over as interim police chief.
The meeting will be held virtually via Zoom, and all members of the public are invited to join and participate in the discussion. Village Administrator Matt Schuenke will host the meeting, along with Debra Hettrick and Deidre Morgan from The Riseling Group, a law enforcement consulting firm.
The schedule of the meeting is as follows:
•7:00 pm –Meeting Host to welcome participants and introduce the meeting.
•7:05 pm –Staff Support to go over guidelines for participating in the Zoom meeting.
•7:10 pm –Moderator to give brief overview of the recruitment.
•7:15 pm –Moderator to lead discussion as the Listening Session.
•8:00 pm –Tentative Meeting Adjournment (will go longer as needed)
Members of the public can join the meeting by following this link, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83042727825 or calling into this phone number, +1 (312) 626-6799. The webinar ID is 830 4272 7825.
A detailed story on the results of the listening session will be published in the Feb. 4 edition of the McFarland Thistle.
