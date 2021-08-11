Wisconsin DNR offers hunter safety classes

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is encouraging people from all walks of life to give hunting a try this year and sign up for a hunter safety course. It’s never too early to think about completing your hunter education course or retaking it as a refresher.
More than 20,000 people take hunter education courses in Wisconsin each year. Anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1973, is required to have a hunter education certification to purchase a hunting license, unless hunting under the Mentored Hunting Law.
It’s easy and exciting to become involved in this outdoor activity. There are three ways to get a hunter education certification:
HANDS-ON TRAINING
Internet Field Day:
This training allows you to complete some of your training online and then attend one day of training with a certified instructor. This class is a good fit for a person that has handled firearms or is going to be hunting with someone that has more experience to help them build upon their hunting skills. During this class there are 4-6 hours of gun handling opportunities. All age groups are welcome.
Traditional Class:
This training offers a more hands-on approach to working with a certified instructor over a few days. Most students and families enjoy this option because they can do it right in their community. This option provides students with opportunities to handle hunting equipment, learn about safe hunting practices, shooting and many other topics. In-person feedback from instructors at this venue also enhances student learning. All age groups are welcome.
ALL ONLINE
Hunter Education Online Program:
This training allows any person of any age to complete hunter education all online. The student spends multiple hours online studying and completing modules and passing a final exam to become certified. This option is a great fit for students that have a connection/mentorship within the shooting sports to help establish and strengthen their skills and lessons learned virtually. Until Sept. 1, 2021, people of any age can complete the course.
Before enrolling in any course, interested students must first obtain a Wisconsin Customer ID number.
All course options, links to enroll and cost information are outlined on the DNR’s website.