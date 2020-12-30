As more health care services are being offered online, Stoughton Health has started providing virtual visits for minor illnesses and injuries. The virtual visits service are a safe and secure and allow you to consult with a Stoughton Health provider in the comfort of your own home or wherever you may be.
During your virtual visit, a Stoughton Health provider will review your symptoms, make a diagnosis and develop your treatment plan. You will be provided care from the same Stoughton Health providers (physician, nurse practitioner, or physician assistant) you would see if you visited an urgent care clinic, according to Stoughton Health.
A virtual visit is just $25 and are available to anyone from Monday to Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on weekends from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“We have learned through the COVID-19 pandemic that our patients like the convenience of receiving online health care when it’s appropriate. It made sense to expand this service to minor illnesses and injuries so patients can skip the trip to Urgent Care and receive their care at home,” said Stoughton Health Chief Strategy & Business Development Officer Teresa Lindfors.
