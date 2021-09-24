You are the owner of this article.
College News -- Sept. 23

College News
UW-Madison

UW-Madison has recognized local students for their academic achievement during the 2021 spring semester. Each university school or college sets its own Dean’s List requirements.

Abigail Nowicki, College of Letters and Science

Mary O’Malley, College of Letters and Science

Isabella Rivera, College of Letters and Science

Alyssa Ruehlow, College of Letters and Science

Sanaa Semia, College of Letters and Science

Emmaline Soderholm, College of Letters and Science

Ryan Stevenson, College of Letters and Science

Keaton Straka, College of Letters and Science

Martin Strey, School of Business

Ellie Thoma, College of Letters and Science

Sam Wagner, College of Engineering

Carson Weber, School of Human Ecology

Chad Weber, College of Letters and Science

Jackie Welsch, School of Pharmacy

Rachel Yundt, School of Education

Michael Zande, College of Engineering

Kayleigh Zank, College of Agricultural & Life Science

Madison:

Julia Banchik-Lesniak, College of Letters and Science

Angelina Blechl, College of Letters and Science

Isioma Enwemnwa, College of Engineering

Marissa Fernandez, School of Education

Kylee Gilbert, College of Letters and Science

Em Giombi, College of Letters and Science

Janel Hutchison, College of Agricultural & Life Science

Sydney Jan, College of Letters and Science

Jack Jensen, School of Nursing

Michael Johnson, College of Engineering

Robert Lange, College of Letters and Science

Miriam Mraz, School of Education

Liliana Ortiz, School of Nursing

Sidney Schrage, School of Human Ecology

Cal Schroeder, College of Engineering

Riley Swenson, College of Letters and Science

Hailey Thurston, College of Agricultural & Life Science

Rebecca Turk, School of Education

Casey Winter, College of Letters and Science

Jack Winter, College of Engineering

Briana Wirag, College of Letters and Science

Megan Witz, School of Education

Zoe Young, College of Letters and Science

McFarland:

Megan Broome, College of Agricultural & Life Science

Michelle Butcher, College of Letters and Science

Henry Byers, College of Engineering

Ella Ceelen, College of Letters and Science

Allison East, School of Education

Mallory Emerson, School of Education

Patrick Fasick, College of Letters and Science

Rebecca Forman, College of Agricultural & Life Science

Lizzy Fortune, College of Letters and Science

Joseph Green, School of Education

Abdullah Hussaini, College of Agricultural & Life Science

Isabella Jansen, School of Education

Carter Kreft, College of Agricultural & Life Science

Anna Larson, College of Agricultural & Life Science

Zosia Martinka, School of Nursing

Anna Mattmiller, College of Agricultural & Life Science

Olivia Mayne, College of Letters and Science

Molly McCaulley, College of Agricultural & Life Science

Shannon Mullen, School of Nursing

Josh Murwin, College of Engineering

Erik Pagenkopf, College of Engineering

Hunter Patchin, School of Business

Courtney Quinn, School of Pharmacy

Keegan Schoeller, College of Agricultural & Life Science

Sky Showers, College of Letters and Science

Jon Van Veen, College of Engineering

Brady Wagner, College of Agricultural & Life Science

Linda Zhao, College of Letters and Science

Monona:

Jett Bailey, School of Education

Reez Bailey, School of Education

Anika Davick, School of Nursing

Soren Davick, College of Letters and Science

Sarah Fahlberg, College of Letters and Science

Anna Gardner, College of Letters and Science

Autumn Johnson, School of Education

Elizabeth Johnson, School of Education

Ryan Keaveny, School of Nursing

Cassandra Keller, School of Education

Julian Kern Steffen, College of Engineering

Audra Koscik, School of Education

Kai Linsenmeyer, College of Engineering

Emma Millholland, College of Letters and Science

Elizabeth Ng, College of Letters and Science

Nathan Ng, School of Education

William Pendleton, School of Education

Samantha Probelsky, College of Letters and Science

Maddie Raffel, School of Human Ecology

Annika Rasmussen, College of Engineering

Jacy Swiggum, School of Human Ecology

Olivia Veserat, College of Letters and Science

Madeline Wellman, College of Letters and Science

Southeast Missouri State University

Dani Dorn of McFarland has been named to the President’s List for undergraduate achievement during the spring 2021 semester. To be selected for the President’s List, students must earn a 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, complete 12 hours of credit and achieve no grade below an A. Dorn also earned a place on the school’s Dean’s List.

Iowa State University

Two local students were named to the Dean’s List at Iowa State University. Students named to the list must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, with a minimum of 12 credits. Gabriel Pierre Murphy, a mechanical engineering major from Madison was named to the list. William Paul Gavins of Monona, a computer engineering major, was also selected.

Ripon College

Three local students earned Dean’s List honors from Ripon College during the spring 2021 semester. Students must earn a 3.4 grade point average on a 4.0 scale to earn the honor.

Students named to the list were: Keara Duffy of McFarland (psychology major, French minor), Brianna Kirvan-Prieve of McFarland (undeclared) and Maeve Kim of Cottage Grove (chemistry-biology major, sociology minor).

Milwaukee School of Engineering

Pierce Varney of Cottage Grove was named to the Honors List at the Milwaukee School of Engineering during the spring 2021 quarter. Varney is pursuing a bachelor of science degree in actuarial science. Undergraduate students on the Honors List have earned a grade point average of at least 3.2 of 4.0 for this quarter.

Winona State University

Winona State University has announced its Dean’s List nominees for the spring 2021 semester. In order to earn the honor, students must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.5 with at least 12 credit hours.

From McFarland, students Payton Behnke, Nicole Caya, Lilah Hansen, Nicholas Herbst, Travis Lybeck and Anabella Ziehr were named to the list. From Cottage Grove, students Nicole Feiner, Sydney McCutchin and Brett Schulze were selected.

