College News -- Sept. 23

UW-Madison
UW-Madison has recognized local students for their academic achievement during the 2021 spring semester. Each university school or college sets its own Dean’s List requirements.
Abigail Nowicki, College of Letters and Science
Mary O’Malley, College of Letters and Science
Isabella Rivera, College of Letters and Science
Alyssa Ruehlow, College of Letters and Science
Sanaa Semia, College of Letters and Science
Emmaline Soderholm, College of Letters and Science
Ryan Stevenson, College of Letters and Science
Keaton Straka, College of Letters and Science
Martin Strey, School of Business
Ellie Thoma, College of Letters and Science
Sam Wagner, College of Engineering
Carson Weber, School of Human Ecology
Chad Weber, College of Letters and Science
Jackie Welsch, School of Pharmacy
Rachel Yundt, School of Education
Michael Zande, College of Engineering
Kayleigh Zank, College of Agricultural & Life Science
Madison:
Julia Banchik-Lesniak, College of Letters and Science
Angelina Blechl, College of Letters and Science
Isioma Enwemnwa, College of Engineering
Marissa Fernandez, School of Education
Kylee Gilbert, College of Letters and Science
Em Giombi, College of Letters and Science
Janel Hutchison, College of Agricultural & Life Science
Sydney Jan, College of Letters and Science
Jack Jensen, School of Nursing
Michael Johnson, College of Engineering
Robert Lange, College of Letters and Science
Miriam Mraz, School of Education
Liliana Ortiz, School of Nursing
Sidney Schrage, School of Human Ecology
Cal Schroeder, College of Engineering
Riley Swenson, College of Letters and Science
Hailey Thurston, College of Agricultural & Life Science
Rebecca Turk, School of Education
Casey Winter, College of Letters and Science
Jack Winter, College of Engineering
Briana Wirag, College of Letters and Science
Megan Witz, School of Education
Zoe Young, College of Letters and Science
McFarland:
Megan Broome, College of Agricultural & Life Science
Michelle Butcher, College of Letters and Science
Henry Byers, College of Engineering
Ella Ceelen, College of Letters and Science
Allison East, School of Education
Mallory Emerson, School of Education
Patrick Fasick, College of Letters and Science
Rebecca Forman, College of Agricultural & Life Science
Lizzy Fortune, College of Letters and Science
Joseph Green, School of Education
Abdullah Hussaini, College of Agricultural & Life Science
Isabella Jansen, School of Education
Carter Kreft, College of Agricultural & Life Science
Anna Larson, College of Agricultural & Life Science
Zosia Martinka, School of Nursing
Anna Mattmiller, College of Agricultural & Life Science
Olivia Mayne, College of Letters and Science
Molly McCaulley, College of Agricultural & Life Science
Shannon Mullen, School of Nursing
Josh Murwin, College of Engineering
Erik Pagenkopf, College of Engineering
Hunter Patchin, School of Business
Courtney Quinn, School of Pharmacy
Keegan Schoeller, College of Agricultural & Life Science
Sky Showers, College of Letters and Science
Jon Van Veen, College of Engineering
Brady Wagner, College of Agricultural & Life Science
Linda Zhao, College of Letters and Science
Monona:
Jett Bailey, School of Education
Reez Bailey, School of Education
Anika Davick, School of Nursing
Soren Davick, College of Letters and Science
Sarah Fahlberg, College of Letters and Science
Anna Gardner, College of Letters and Science
Autumn Johnson, School of Education
Elizabeth Johnson, School of Education
Ryan Keaveny, School of Nursing
Cassandra Keller, School of Education
Julian Kern Steffen, College of Engineering
Audra Koscik, School of Education
Kai Linsenmeyer, College of Engineering
Emma Millholland, College of Letters and Science
Elizabeth Ng, College of Letters and Science
Nathan Ng, School of Education
William Pendleton, School of Education
Samantha Probelsky, College of Letters and Science
Maddie Raffel, School of Human Ecology
Annika Rasmussen, College of Engineering
Jacy Swiggum, School of Human Ecology
Olivia Veserat, College of Letters and Science
Madeline Wellman, College of Letters and Science
Southeast Missouri State University
Dani Dorn of McFarland has been named to the President’s List for undergraduate achievement during the spring 2021 semester. To be selected for the President’s List, students must earn a 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, complete 12 hours of credit and achieve no grade below an A. Dorn also earned a place on the school’s Dean’s List.
Iowa State University
Two local students were named to the Dean’s List at Iowa State University. Students named to the list must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, with a minimum of 12 credits. Gabriel Pierre Murphy, a mechanical engineering major from Madison was named to the list. William Paul Gavins of Monona, a computer engineering major, was also selected.
Ripon College
Three local students earned Dean’s List honors from Ripon College during the spring 2021 semester. Students must earn a 3.4 grade point average on a 4.0 scale to earn the honor.
Students named to the list were: Keara Duffy of McFarland (psychology major, French minor), Brianna Kirvan-Prieve of McFarland (undeclared) and Maeve Kim of Cottage Grove (chemistry-biology major, sociology minor).
Milwaukee School of Engineering
Pierce Varney of Cottage Grove was named to the Honors List at the Milwaukee School of Engineering during the spring 2021 quarter. Varney is pursuing a bachelor of science degree in actuarial science. Undergraduate students on the Honors List have earned a grade point average of at least 3.2 of 4.0 for this quarter.
Winona State University
Winona State University has announced its Dean’s List nominees for the spring 2021 semester. In order to earn the honor, students must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.5 with at least 12 credit hours.
From McFarland, students Payton Behnke, Nicole Caya, Lilah Hansen, Nicholas Herbst, Travis Lybeck and Anabella Ziehr were named to the list. From Cottage Grove, students Nicole Feiner, Sydney McCutchin and Brett Schulze were selected.