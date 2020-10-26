Jonathan Taylor

Former University of Wisconsin football running back Jonathan Taylor has earned his spot in Milwaukee's National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. A bobblehead of Taylor riding atop a badger is now available for purchase on the museum's Web site. Taylor, who rushed for better than 6,000 yards in three seasons with the Badgers, is now a member of the Indianapolis Colts.

Avid collectors of bobblehead dolls can now add former University of Wisconsin football running back Jonathan Taylor to their collections.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee has unveiled an officially licensed, limited edition of Taylor riding a badger. Taylor is dressed in uniform and holding a football while perched on a menacing badger.

Taylor rushed for 6,174 yards and 50 touchdowns in his three seasons with the Badgers, and caught 42 passes for 407 yards and five touchdowns. He became the first college football player to rush for better than 6,000 yards in a three-year span.

Taylor was a second-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in the 2020 National Football League draft.

In the Colts’ first six games, Taylor rushed for 367 yards and three touchdowns and caught 16 passes for 162 yards as Indianapolis got off to a 4-2 start.

Each bobblehead – individually numbered to 2,020 – is available through the museum’s online store for $40 with $8 added for shipping. Visit bobblehead.com to place an order.

This is the second bobblehead to be seen riding a badger. Earlier, the museum introduced defensive standout J.J. Watt atop one of the animals. Watt now plays professionally for the Houston Texans.

"The riding bobbleheads have become some of our most popular and given the excitement for J.J.’s riding bobblehead we thought it would be a fitting for Jonathan’s first bobblehead given his great career at Wisconsin,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “Along with being one of the most productive, Jonathan Taylor is one of the most popular Wisconsin players in recent years and I can’t think of a better pairing than JT riding a badger.”

