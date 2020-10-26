Avid collectors of bobblehead dolls can now add former University of Wisconsin football running back Jonathan Taylor to their collections.
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee has unveiled an officially licensed, limited edition of Taylor riding a badger. Taylor is dressed in uniform and holding a football while perched on a menacing badger.
Taylor rushed for 6,174 yards and 50 touchdowns in his three seasons with the Badgers, and caught 42 passes for 407 yards and five touchdowns. He became the first college football player to rush for better than 6,000 yards in a three-year span.
Taylor was a second-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in the 2020 National Football League draft.
In the Colts’ first six games, Taylor rushed for 367 yards and three touchdowns and caught 16 passes for 162 yards as Indianapolis got off to a 4-2 start.
Each bobblehead – individually numbered to 2,020 – is available through the museum’s online store for $40 with $8 added for shipping. Visit bobblehead.com to place an order.
This is the second bobblehead to be seen riding a badger. Earlier, the museum introduced defensive standout J.J. Watt atop one of the animals. Watt now plays professionally for the Houston Texans.
"The riding bobbleheads have become some of our most popular and given the excitement for J.J.’s riding bobblehead we thought it would be a fitting for Jonathan’s first bobblehead given his great career at Wisconsin,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “Along with being one of the most productive, Jonathan Taylor is one of the most popular Wisconsin players in recent years and I can’t think of a better pairing than JT riding a badger.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.