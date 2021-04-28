The McFarland girls golf team wrapped up regular season play with a second-place finish at the Rock Valley Spring Championship at Lake Mills Golf Club with a team score of 431.
Emily Schoeller’s and Megan Gates’ scores of 103 tied them both for the Spartans' lowest round. Gates shot a team low 49 on the front nine, and Scholler’s score of 51 on the back nine helped keep the Spartans in contention.
The Spartans also got a strong showing from Nikkia Kahn, who shot a score of 104, leaving her one stroke behind the team leaders. Nathalia Englade’s score of 121 rounded out the rest of the scores for McFarland. Mackenzie Rynes’ score of 128 was not used.
Jefferson won the event with a team score of 373. Payton Schmidt’s score of 82 was the lowest of all the players.
Team scores: Jefferson 373, McFarland 431, Cambridge 433, Evansville 436, Clinton 437, Beloit Turner 439, Edgerton 457.
