Get ready for a virtual night of strange Wisconsin History at the McFarland Public Library.
Filled with strange deaths, ghosts, sea serpents, peculiar people, medical anomalies, oddities, psychic phenomena, and UFOs, this presentation from Chad Lewis will certainly change the way you view the good ol’ days of Wisconsin, Lewis says.
For over two decades, Chad Lewis has traveled the back roads of the world in search of the strange and unusual. From tracking vampires in Transylvania and searching for the elusive monster of Loch Ness to trailing the dangerous Tata Duende through remote villages of Belize and searching for ghosts in Ireland’s haunted castles, Chad has scoured the earth in search of the paranormal.
Lewis says he has been featured on the Discovery Channel’s “A Haunting,” William Shatner’s “Weird or What,” ABC’s “Scariest Places on Earth,” and “Monsters and Mysteries in America,” along with being a frequent contributor on Ripley’s Believe it or Not Radio.
With a Master’s Degree in Psychology, Lewis has authored over 18 books on the supernatural, and extensively lectures on his findings, he said.
The free event will be held Thursday, March 11 at 6:30pm. To register, visit the following Zoom link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_trQlKqI1SvOi2rc0VFrTNg
