McFarland boys golf fifth at sectionals, Ertel and Klaas qualify for sectionals

Kai Klaas looks to make a putt on the first hole at the Portage Country Club on Tuesday, June 1. Klaas and teammate, Ryan Ertel, qualified ind…
Although the Spartans did not qualify for sectionals, freshman Ryan Ertel and senior Kai Klaas will represent McFarland as individual qualifiers.
Ertel led the team with a score of 90, finishing in a tie for twelfth overall. Klaas was one-stroke behind with a 91, finishing tied for fifteenth. They will compete in the sectional competition next week.
As a team, the Spartans shot a 388, finishing in fifth place. The Spartans have continued to work on improving as a team throughout the year, the golf team coach said.
"We’ve focused on some fundamentals that have helped us in terms of can we stay away from penalties, can we stay away from three and four puts, and the guys have worked really hard and responded to what we’ve been working on this year, so I’ve been really pleased with their progress,” said McFarland head coach Marty Kvalheim. “We started the year at 234 in our first nine, and our last couple have been 202 and 207. We’ve dropped significantly since the beginning of the year.”
Senior Michael Thorson finished in 30th place with a score of 103. Senior Brian Mork ended the round with a 104, finishing in 33rd place. Freshman Ben Bruno finished in 35th with a score of 109, which was dropped from the team tally.
Kvalheim said the team has grown into mentally-tough players on the golf course this season.
“Golf things are going to happen to us and we know that. It’s how we respond to those moments,” said Kvalheim. “It really matters and so for us, it’s one shot at a time, and I know that sounds cliche, but in really defining what our target is and then just responding from there.”
Monona Grove won the regional after shooting a team score of 346. Tyler Schick of Sun Prairie earned medalist honors after shooting an 81.
Team scores: Monona Grove 346, Sun Prairie 351, Oregon 353, Stoughton 358, McFarland 388, DeForest 394, Portage 402, Madison La Follette 418.