McFarland favorite Capitol Christmas Pageant back on Dec. 5 after 2020 cancellation

  • 1 min to read
Capitol Christmas Pageant
Kiwanis International

The 97th annual Capitol Christmas Pageant is back on Dec. 5 after it was cancelled last year, for the first time since 1923, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Held in the Capitol rotunda in Madison, the pageant is a holiday music performance from area high schools, including McFarland, Madison East, Madison Memorial, Madison LaFollette and Edgewood.

With last year’s cancellation, McFarland’s presence was especially missed.

“Year in and year out, McFarland High School provides more than 80% of the performers,” said Brian Rodeck, a coordinator of the pageant from McFarland.

This year, though, numbers are down. McFarland High School Choral Music Teacher Paul Gregg said only 20 singers from McFarland High School will participate Dec. 5, about a third of usual participation numbers.

Pageant coordinators have said that drop in participation is likely connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is really tough to help students fall back in love with music right now,” said Gregg. “Around the country, schools are reporting 20, 30 even 50% enrollment decreases in music programs since the COVID shutdown.”

He said he hopes the Capitol pageant will reawaken a local appreciation for the arts.

“We need people to see that the arts are vital to educating a healthy and productive society,” Gregg said. “The Capitol Pageant is just one event that can ignite that rediscovery.”

Due to the less than average number of singers, Gregg and Rodeck are asking McFarland choir alumni to join this year’s pageant.

Rodeck said he believes alumni participation will “bring back the beauty of the pageant” after its 2020 cancellation.

Interested alumni can sign up here: https://sites.google.com/view/capitolchristmaspageant/information-for-performers

Despite a projected decrease in singers this year, however, Gregg said McFarland’s presence will still outweigh that of other participating communities.

“We will likely still exceed the total number of participants from any one other school in Dane County,” said Gregg. “The tradition is just so strong here.”

There will be two performances Dec. 5, one at 4:15 p.m. and one at 5:15 p.m. The pageant is free and open to the public.

