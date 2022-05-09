Thoughts on staff appreciation

May has now finally arrived and with it the hope for warmer weather. The leaves on the trees are starting to come out and the first flowers of the season are now in bloom. This hope and anticipation make it an excellent time of the year to say “THANK YOU” to our staff for everything they do for the students and school community each and every day. Though this week is designated staff appreciation week, I hope that we can show our appreciation for our staff every day throughout the year. Over the past forty-three years, I have been continually blessed to work with great individuals across the State. I have seen them work tirelessly to create environments that are physically and emotionally safe and inviting places where students wanted to learn and staff wanted to work.
During this week, I think it is especially important to remember that great things are accomplished in our school district when everyone is working towards the same goal and purpose. Over the past year, I have seen so many dedicated individuals helping others - I see teachers and support staff working with students in our classrooms, building and district office staff creating warm and welcoming environments for individuals as they come into the schools, custodial and maintenance staff making sure that our buildings are clean, attractive and well maintained and our food service staff preparing tasty, nutritious meals to help provide the essential nourishment that we all need to perform at our highest levels. Overall, I see individuals who care for the students and for one another. I truly believe that each job and role that we play within the school district is equally important. As I stated when I first met the staff last September, my role as the superintendent is not any more or less important that anyone else’s role. It is just that each of our roles has a special part to play in making life and education better for all.
As some of you know, one of my pet peeves is when someone refers to themselves or their role with the word “just”. For example, I am “just” a -------. This type of language demeans that person’s role in education and life. When I hear statements like this, I quickly reply that the person should never refer to himself/herself or their role in this manner. Each role is extremely important and worthy of respect and pride. Over this past year, I have grown in respect for so many individuals and am glad that I have had the opportunity to work with them during this year.
During this time of appreciation, I once again want to thank everyone for making this a great place to learn and work. I believe that the role that each of you plays in the lives of our students is of immense importance. Bus drivers are often the first face that students see in the morning and the last face they see as the exit the bus. The warm smile and greeting that they provide can help brighten the child’s day and let him/her know that someone sees and values them. At breakfast and lunch time, food service staff provide warm and nutritious meals to our students, which gives them the energy to allow them to focus on their studies and help them to learn. I have often found that as food service workers provide the meals with a smile and a brief moment of conversation that the attitudes of the students brighten up. Custodians and maintenance workers often work behind the scenes to make sure that the buildings are clean, presentable and that the temperature is comfortable. During the day, these individuals often come across students in the hallways and engage in positive conversations of encouragement and support. Secretaries help the whole organization to run smoothly – I have always been indebted to my assistants who helped me each and every day to do my job the best I could. I know that without their help, I could never have been successful in any of my positions. I am also so grateful for the teachers and support staff that work side by side with our children each day. Their service is invaluable. They are the heart and soul of the school district – it is their dedication and desire to help meet the needs of each of their students that makes school a special place. I am also very grateful for the administrative staff in the district for all of the help they have provided not only to me, but to all the staff and students in each of our buildings. They are a fine group of people who I am glad to have had the opportunity to work alongside throughout the year.
Finally, I would also like to extend my appreciation for the past and present members of the Board of Education. I have had the opportunity to work with many Board members during my career. These individuals spent countless hours making the best decisions they could for the people that they served both in school and in the community. This past year, the Board have not only navigated their way through the pandemic, but they also worked diligently to hire a new Superintendent, Aaron Tarnutzer, and are working hard to complete a five-year strategic plan for the district. They have not taken any of their tasks lightly and have reached out to staff and community members for their input and truly listened to what individuals had to say when making their decisions.
Staff appreciation week is a great time to let individuals know how much we appreciate everything they do and have done throughout the past years. I hope that you take a moment to say “Thank You” to each and every one of our staff members and let them know how grateful you are for everything they do throughout the year. We could not have such a great school district without all of their efforts, sacrifices and dedication.