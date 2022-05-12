McFarland Senior Outreach celebrates Older Americans Month with collaborative art program

In honor of Older Americans Month this May, McFarland Senior Outreach is honoring local seniors this month, and planning special events in May.
In the winter months, volunteers in McFarland spent countless hours on a collaborative art project called Threads of Resilience, meant to build connections between older adults in the community.
Threads of Resilience began in 2020 due to COVID-19, said McFarland Volunteer Coordinator Katie Gletty-Syoen.
“We were trying to think of ways that we could, in the amidst of the pandemic, we could engage seniors in the community,” Gletty-Syoen said.
In the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was meant to help older adults who were homebound, isolated and looking for creative stimulation. It was a way for people to come together, even though they may be far apart, Gletty-Syoen said.
The program continued this winter, from February to May, Gletty-Syoen said.
More than 17 volunteers spent time this winter knitting or crocheting hundreds of blanket squares, which were then combined and made into about 15 handmade blankets.
Those blankets are on display, in honor of Older Americans Month, at the E.D. Locke Public Library, at 5920 Milwaukee Street in McFarland through the month of May.
Volunteers could drop off blanket squares, or have them picked up on their front porch, and then were combined into blankets ranging from lap quilts to full-size quilts. Blanket squares were arranged by color and theme into works of art, Gletty-Syoen said.
You can check out the blankets on display through the end of May at the library.
After the blankets are displayed at the library, they will be donated to local seniors who could use “a little extra warmth and the pick-me-up,” Gletty-Syoen said. Blankets may be distributed through local case workers, local residential care homes or other non-profits, but will stay in the McFarland Community.
Volunteers who helped make hundreds of blanket squares include Ann Brink, Mary Curtin, Jean Duchrow, Sheri Gehrke, Sandra Gerick, Pam Gerstl, Carolyn Grede, Sharon Joswiak, Georgia Kinder, Linda Lund, Beth Mack, Mary Miller, Susan Olsen, Sheryl Rowe, Mary Rux, Karen Snowberg, Nancy Vidlak, and others who wished to remain anonymous.
In addition to the Threads of Resilience program, McFarland Senior Outreach is offering other programming and services to older adults in the area during the month of May. Some special highlights are:
The McFarland Cable Channel is showing two Western movies on Fridays in May. The channel will show “Angel and the Badman (1947)” on May 13 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., and “Vengeance Valley (1951)” on May 27 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tune in to TDS cable channel 1009, Spectrum cable channel 982 or www.mcfarlandcablechannel.com to watch.
On Friday, May 13, gardeners are gathering from 1:30-3:30 p.m. to help plant flower boxes at the entrance to the McFarland Municipal Center, 5915 Milwaukee St., and a bed in the McFarland Community Garden. Supplies will be provided, and volunteers will leave with a small potted flower. Sign up at 608-838-7117.
The monthly Coffee and Conversation hour returns in May and will continue through August. The event will be June 8, July 13 and Aug. 10 at 9 a.m. at the Lewis Park Shelter on Highland Drive.
Stand Up and Move More is a four-week informational program designed to reduce time spent sitting. It will run from June 9 to July 28 at 1:30 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center, 5915 Milwaukee Street. Call 608-838-7117 to register.