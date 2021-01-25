Sophomore Jaden Denman and junior Evan Rettkowski won two bouts in falls for the Monona Grove/McFarland boys wrestling co-op, which participated in a Jan. 23 quadrangular with Cedarburg, DeForest and host Baraboo.
The 126-pound Denman pinned Jacob Gaffney of Baraboo and Cedarburg’s Wyatt Delacruz. Denman also won an 11-4 decision over Otis Crawford of DeForest.
Rettkowski won a major decision at 145 pounds over DeForest’s Jacob Larson, and pinned Sean Weeden of Cedarburg and Vincent Tikken of Baraboo.
Senior Zach Gunderson won a 160-pound bout in a fall over Cedarburg’s Aaron Pokel and at 152 pounds, pinned Brody McDowell of DeForest. In another 152-pound battle, Gunderson defeated Carlos Cleves in a 7-1 decision.
Kristian Schlicht at 285 pounds pinned two opponents: Michael Byl of Baraboo and Jagger Loken of DeForest.
At 182 pounds, senior Elijah Newman pinned DeForest’s Mitch Hahn but lost in a pin to Baraboo’s Bronson Schultz.
The co-op’s 220-pound competitor Guenther Switzer won in a fall over Riley Martin of Baraboo and pinned Isaac Ruher of Cedarburg. However, DeForest’s Jack Barske pinned Switzer.
Other co-op winners included 138-pound junior, Brandon Thao, who defeated DeForest’s Luke Barske in a 6-4 decision. Thao also suffered a defeat via pin to Bryce Jankowski of Cedarburg.
At 132 pounds, the co-op’s Blare Wood lost in a 10-0 major decision against Connor Goorsky of Baraboo, and lost in a fall to DeForest’s Tucker Schmidt.
In head-to-head team scoring, the co-op defeated Cedarburg, 48-24, fell to DeForest, 36-28 and lost to Baraboo, 46-15.
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) Division 1 wrestling regionals begin Saturday with Monona Grove/McFarland taking on DeForest, Portage, Oregon, Stoughton, Sun Prairie and host Beaver Dam. Winners advance to the sectionals at Mukwonago on Saturday Feb. 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.