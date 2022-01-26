 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot
WRESTLING

Wrestling: Monona Grove/McFarland loses to Fort Atkinson (copy)

FORT ATKINSON — The Monona Grove/McFarland wrestling team to lost to Fort Atkinson 39-33 in a road Badger-Conference dual on Friday, Jan. 21

Joel Karls
Buy Now

Monona Grove/McFarland freshman Joel Karls (top) won by decision over Fort Atkinson’s Robert Wildenauer in the 132-pound weight class during a Badger Conference dual at Fort Atkinson on Friday, Jan. 21. Monona Grove/McFarland lost 39-33.

After the teams traded two forfeits each, the Blackhawks’ Robert Wildeanauer, a sophomore at 132 pounds, lost a 5-4 decision to freshman Joel Karls.

Fort then won the next four matches, including a 4-1 decision by senior Jacob Ashland (138) over junior Blare Wood and pin victories by junior Louden Goutcher (145), senior Vincent Healy (152) and junior Aiden Worden (160). Senior Aidan Leurquin (195) won via fall for the Blackhawks’ other points.

Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre
Buy Now

Monona Grove/McFarland junior Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre (left) won by decision over Fort Atkinson’s Ryan Acosta in the 182-pound weight class during a Badger Conference dual in Fort Atkinson on Friday, Jan. 21. Monona Grove/McFarland lost 39-33.

At 170 pounds, Monona Grove/McFarland’s Luke Rux, a freshman, pinned Dylian Sciame. junior Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre (182) won by decision, senior Guenther Switzer (220) won via fall and freshman Brevid Roth (285) won via decision.

FORT ATKINSON 39, MONONA GROVE/MCFARLAND 33

106: Austin Nickels (MG/M) received forfeit

113: Josh Strasburg (FORT) received forfeit

120: Noah Horwath (FORT) received forfeit

126: Jaden Denman (MG/M) received forfeit

132: Joel Karls (MG/M) dec. over Robert Wildenauer (FORT) 5-4

138: Jacob Ashland (FORT) dec. over Blare Wood (MG/M) 4-1

145: Louden Goutcher (FORT) pinned Andrew Maly (MG/M) in 1:18

152: Vincent Healy (FORT) pinned Cade Rux (MG/M) in 4:45

160: Aiden Worden (FORT) pinned Cooper Cornish (MG/M) in 1:07

170: Luke Rux (MG/M) pinned Dylan Sciame (FORT) in 1:00

182: Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre (MG/M) dec. over Ryan Acosta (FORT) 10-6

195: Aidan Leurquin (FORT) pinned Jacob Bonjour (MG/M) in 4:34

220: Guenther Switzer (MG/M) pinned Eli Burhans (FORT) in 1:49

285: Brevid Roth (MG/M) dec. over Gio Miguel (FORT) 5-2

Tags

Recommended for you