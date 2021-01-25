Adrienne Kirch

Sophomore Adrienne Kirch scored seven points and pulled down five rebounds, but the McFarland High School girls’ basketball team lost to Clinton 68-66 on a last-second 3-point shot.

 File photo

Clinton’s Ellie Taubert put in 19 points when the McFarland High School girls’ basketball team took on the host Cougars on Jan. 21.

If she had scored 16, the Spartans would have won. Instead, Taubert sank a 3-point shot with 5.1 seconds to play as McFarland lost a heartbreaker to Clinton, 68-66.

The loss dropped the Spartans’ record to 3-3 and ruined a great performance by freshman Teagan Mallegni, who led with 26 points and seven rebounds.

She was also good on three shots from the 3-point arc and made 5-of-6 shots from the free-throw line.

After Clinton led at the half, 34-31, McFarland came back to take the lead, but couldn’t hang on.

Katie Hildebrandt contributed 19 points and six rebounds for McFarland, and Adrienne Kirch had seven points and five rebounds.

Brynn Kirch came up with four assists and senior Morgan Butler had four steals.

Olivia Roehl led the Cougars with 24 points and Jordan Nortier added 23.

McFarland shot 38% from the field and hit 12-of-21 free throws.

The Spartans play Friday, Jan. 29 at Evansville with tipoff scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

Load comments