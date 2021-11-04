You are the owner of this article.
College News: Nov. 4

  • 1 min to read

Students from Cottage Grove, McFarland, Madison and Monona recently graduated from their respective Universities, or earned academic honors.

University of Minnesota Twin Cities

The following students were named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities. To qualify, students must earn a grade point average of 3.66 or higher on 12 or more credits. Those students are:

Dirk Last, Senior, College of Food, Agriculture & Natural Resource Science, Cottage Grove

Amelia McDermott, Sophomore, College of Food, Agriculture & Natural Resource Science, Cottage Grove

Abby Tourtillott, Junior, College of Education/Human Development, Cottage Grove

Julia Edmonds, Junior, College of Liberal Arts, Madison

Carson Eccles, Freshman, College of Food, Agriculture & Natural Resource Science, McFarland

Emily Hanson, Senior, College of Science and Engineering, McFarland

Madelyn Johnson, Freshman, College of Food, Agriculture & Natural Resource Science, McFarland

Callie Korth, Sophomore, Carlson School of Management, McFarland

Sophia Paschke, Junior, College of Liberal Arts, McFarland

Rosalyn Phetteplace, Freshman, College of Liberal Arts, McFarland

Kendra Wendt, Junior, College of Education/Human Development, McFarland

Zoe Keck, Sophomore, College of Design, Monona

Tierney Lofgren, Junior, School of Nursing, Monona

UW-Oshkosh

Graduates

Local students graduated from UW-Oshkosh after the spring 2021 semester. UW-Oshkosh celebrated four in-person commencement ceremonies in May.

Ryan Ceithamer of Cottage Grove earned a degree in the College of Business, Management. Emily Brooke of Madison earned a degree in the College of Letters and Science, Health Care Practice. David Danks of Madison earned a degree in Online and Continuing Education, Fire and Emergency Response Management. Brittany Pittz of McFarland earned a degree in the College of Nursing, Nursing Educator.

Dean’s List

Local students earned academic recognition on the UW-Oshkosh Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester. Students must be enrolled in at least 12 credits to earn the honor. The term grade-point average (GPA) requirement for University Honor Roll is 3.3, and the term GPA requirement for Dean’s List is 3.75 out of a possible 4.0.

Cottage Grove

Seanna Curran, Sophomore, Dean’s List

Jade Easland, Junior, Honor Roll

Eduardo Gnewuch, Sophomore, Dean’s List

Larissa Molstad, Sophomore, Dean’s List

Sydney Taylor, Freshman, Dean’s List

Madison

Kaitlyn McClain, Sophomore, Honor Roll

Izabell Schultz, Junior, Honor Roll

McFarland

Samantha France, Senior, Dean’s List

Andrew George, Senior, Dean’s List

Mackenzie Gillen, Freshman, Honor Roll

Jack Perkl, Senior, Honor Roll

Lauren Stehly, Junior, Honor Roll

Monona

Emma Zweifel, Junior, Dean’s List

