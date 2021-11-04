College News: Nov. 4

Students from Cottage Grove, McFarland, Madison and Monona recently graduated from their respective Universities, or earned academic honors.
University of Minnesota Twin Cities
The following students were named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities. To qualify, students must earn a grade point average of 3.66 or higher on 12 or more credits. Those students are:
Dirk Last, Senior, College of Food, Agriculture & Natural Resource Science, Cottage Grove
Amelia McDermott, Sophomore, College of Food, Agriculture & Natural Resource Science, Cottage Grove
Abby Tourtillott, Junior, College of Education/Human Development, Cottage Grove
Julia Edmonds, Junior, College of Liberal Arts, Madison
Carson Eccles, Freshman, College of Food, Agriculture & Natural Resource Science, McFarland
Emily Hanson, Senior, College of Science and Engineering, McFarland
Madelyn Johnson, Freshman, College of Food, Agriculture & Natural Resource Science, McFarland
Callie Korth, Sophomore, Carlson School of Management, McFarland
Sophia Paschke, Junior, College of Liberal Arts, McFarland
Rosalyn Phetteplace, Freshman, College of Liberal Arts, McFarland
Kendra Wendt, Junior, College of Education/Human Development, McFarland
Zoe Keck, Sophomore, College of Design, Monona
Tierney Lofgren, Junior, School of Nursing, Monona
UW-Oshkosh
Graduates
Local students graduated from UW-Oshkosh after the spring 2021 semester. UW-Oshkosh celebrated four in-person commencement ceremonies in May.
Ryan Ceithamer of Cottage Grove earned a degree in the College of Business, Management. Emily Brooke of Madison earned a degree in the College of Letters and Science, Health Care Practice. David Danks of Madison earned a degree in Online and Continuing Education, Fire and Emergency Response Management. Brittany Pittz of McFarland earned a degree in the College of Nursing, Nursing Educator.
Dean’s List
Local students earned academic recognition on the UW-Oshkosh Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester. Students must be enrolled in at least 12 credits to earn the honor. The term grade-point average (GPA) requirement for University Honor Roll is 3.3, and the term GPA requirement for Dean’s List is 3.75 out of a possible 4.0.
Cottage Grove
Seanna Curran, Sophomore, Dean’s List
Jade Easland, Junior, Honor Roll
Eduardo Gnewuch, Sophomore, Dean’s List
Larissa Molstad, Sophomore, Dean’s List
Sydney Taylor, Freshman, Dean’s List
Madison
Kaitlyn McClain, Sophomore, Honor Roll
Izabell Schultz, Junior, Honor Roll
McFarland
Samantha France, Senior, Dean’s List
Andrew George, Senior, Dean’s List
Mackenzie Gillen, Freshman, Honor Roll
Jack Perkl, Senior, Honor Roll
Lauren Stehly, Junior, Honor Roll
Monona
Emma Zweifel, Junior, Dean’s List