More bad news: Angelo’s restaurant is closing for good Dec. 19, another economic victim of COVID-19.
What this means is: No more white pizza.
Angelo’s white pizza is fabulous: a crispy crust, liberally smeared with Alfredo sauce, topped with artichoke hearts, onions, Italian sausage and mozzarella.
Those of us who are major fans congratulated ourselves on surviving the six-month Angelo’s shutdown a couple of years ago, following a fire. Turns out, we were just training for the real tragedy.
If you’ve never tried an Angelo’s white pizza, you’d better hurry before it disappears forever.
I wish Fraboni’s would start selling it for home baking.
Or maybe Salvatore’s Tomato Pies, Monona’s newest pizza place, could start making a version of it.
I’ve tried Salvatore’s “Walter White” pizza and while it is good, it’s not in the same league as Angelo’s.
(Also, if you order the “Walter White,” watch out for the Calabrian chilis: They are really, eye-poppingly hot.)
And when Angelo’s closes, where are the senior citizens supposed to go for Happy Hour? (That’s assuming COVID eventually goes away and Happy Hour returns.)
In the olden days (pre-plague), you had to show up at 4:30 to get a shot at a bar stool in Angelo’s. It was shoulder to shoulder every night.
I remember lots of good times in that restaurant, especially at private parties in the basement dining room and bar.
You could order spaghetti-on-the-board. (You could get that a block up the street at Rossario’s, too. Now you can’t get it anywhere. I wonder why.)
And didn’t they used to have a fabulous model train set up in the basement at Christmas every year?
In case you hadn’t noticed, we also lost The Original Pancake House, another plague victim. It closed quietly late last summer.
No more continental crepes, or 49ers flapjacks, or Swedish pancakes with lingonberries, or strawberry crepes, or Dutch babies with powdered sugar and a squeeze of lemon juice, or fresh-squeezed orange juice and thick-cut bacon.
Sigh. Can you tell I was a regular there? I liked it so much, I sometimes went all be myself.
But I sometimes went with big groups, too: I remember, 20 years ago, having breakfast there on the first day of school with a bunch of fellow moms.
We were so glad to have the kids back in school, we acted like convicts who’d just gotten sprung from the Big House: Laughing like loons, giddy with happiness. We sounded like a fraternity party without the booze.
In fact, the only thing I didn’t like about the pancake house was that it wasn’t open for dinner. There is nothing wrong with pancakes for dinner!
Another restaurant that’s struggling financially is Monona Bakery and Eatery on Monona Drive. A friend has started a GoFundMe page on Facebook to try keeping the Honduran eatery alive.
Their food is delicious – and not just the morning buns and cream cheese Danish. And the family that runs are the nicest, hardest-working, salt-of-the-earth people you’d ever want to meet.
But located as they are in a little strip mall, they had no room for the outdoor seating that helped other restaurants weather the summer.
And now that winter’s here, well, show me any business that can stay alive for long operating at 25 percent capacity?
If you’ve got a favorite restaurant, better order from them now, while you still can.
