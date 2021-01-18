Monona Grove/McFarland boys wrestling co-op senior Zach Gunderson’s quest for another trip to the WIAA state tournament got off to a good start Jan. 13 as he earned two victories via pin at a triangular meet at Milton against the Red Hawks and DeForest.
The 152-pounder needed just 37 seconds to defeat the Norskies Brody McDowell in a fall. His match against Justin Sachez of Milton took longer, but Gunderson secured the pin at 3:44.
In team points, Monona Grove/McFarland lost to Milton 57-21 and fell to DeForest 48-24.
Other co-op winners included 126-pound Jaden Denman who beat Otis Crawford of DeForest in a fall at 1:20 and 220-pound Guenther Switzer took a 5-2 decision over Milton’s Caleb Peters.
Against DeForest, 120-pound Tycen Blake of MGM lost in a fall at 1:16 to Lucas Evans, Brandon Thao fell in his 138-pound bout to Luke Parske and at 220-pounds, Switzer dropped an 8-6 decision to Jack Barske of the Norskies.
MGM lost six matches via forfeit at 106, 145, 160, 170, 182 and 195 pounds. The team won forfeits at 132 and 285.
Against Milton, Denman lost an 11-7 decision at 126 pounds to the Red Hawks’ Lukas Harms, and 138-pound Hunter Kieliszewski knocked off Thao in a fall at 2:31.
The Red Hawks won the 106, 113, 120, 145, 160, 170, 182 and 195 pound bouts in a forfeit.
MGM won forfeits at 132 and 285 pounds. The team’s next match is Thursday Jan. 21 at Baraboo.
