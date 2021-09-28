McFarland boy scout builds vital addition to Dane County Humane Society

McFarland Boy Scout Max Andrew builds a a brand new double-door entryway to the Dane County Humane Society’s (DCHS) wildlife center for his bo…
16-year-old Max Andrew, a McFarland boy scout, is opening the door to a safer environment for local wildlife.
Andrew built a brand-new double-door entryway to the Dane County Humane Society’s (DCHS) wildlife center for his boy scout Eagle project this month.
With a strong heart for animals, Andrew was quickly drawn to the project.
“I have cared about wildlife and nature since I was very young,” the McFarland teen said. “[I] chose this project because I wanted to use my construction skills to build something that would be lasting for a worthwhile charity.”
The doors will replace an outdated entryway to the wildlife center’s outdoor duck pens to allow safer entry for caretakers and lessen the chance of ducks escaping during daily care tasks, said Sarah Karls, a licensed wildlife rehabilitator with DCHS.
Caregivers often enter the duck pens while holding trays of food, making it difficult to catch runaway ducks that might escape out the door. On top of being worn out, DCHS staff said the existing double doors were also too small for the wildlife center’s growing needs.
According to Karls, the wildlife center sees nearly 4,000 animals a year, on top of fielding more than 6,000 calls from the public about local wildlife needs.
He spent nearly 50 hours on the project, beginning in the spring and summer.
Andrew started a fundraiser in July to purchase supplies, which quickly surpassed its $1,150 goal, with more than $1,400 raised through online donations.
By August, Andrew began purchasing supplies. On top of fundraising donations, his local Home Depot store donated some of the supplies for free.
Early September brought what Andrew dubbed ‘build days,’ where a small group of his family and fellow scouts met at his house to build the doors.
He said the doors had to be built off-site from the humane society to not disturb rehabilitating wildlife.
Once the build was finished, Andrew and his team transported the doors to the DCHS for official installment on Sept. 19.
The installation took more than four hours of labor, though DCHS staff said they couldn't be happier with Andrew's work.
“[The doors] are beautiful,” Karls said of the finished product. “I love them.”
Thanks to a lower-than-budgeted cost and the donation of supplies from Home Depot, Andrew was able to donate the remainder of his funding, more than $500, directly to the humane society.
Andrew said he hopes his project shows the local community that joining a scouts program comes with life-long opportunities.
“Most people probably know scouting teaches valuable life skills like cooking, money management, camping, and life-saving skills,” said Andrew. “What they might not know is that scouting provides kids with opportunities they would not receive elsewhere.”
Access to more than 140,000 acres of wilderness, cross-country trips, and unforgettable trips to summer camp are just a few of those opportunities, Andrew said.
Following the completion of the project, Andrew will now be ranked an Eagle Scout.