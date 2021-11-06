Thoughts on the superintendent search survey

Fall is certainly upon us. As I drive to and from work, I can see the leaves not only changing color, but also starting to fall off the trees and giving them the stark appearance of winter. At the beginning of the school year, I wrote a blog about two of the major projects that the Board of Education would be working on this year: the search for a new superintendent and the creation of a five-year strategic plan. In this week’s blog, I would like to give you an update on the superintendent search process.
Over the past month, several listening sessions have been held in which staff members were asked to provide the Board input into the qualities that they would like to see in the new superintendent and also what items or thoughts they would like the Board to keep in mind as they start working on the District’s strategic plan. This week, surveys will also be put out on our website for staff members and parents/community members asking for their input. The survey has nine basic questions:
- What are two to three professional qualities or attributes that you would like to see in the next superintendent?
- What types of experiences (e.g. education, prior experience in leadership, content expertise) would you like the next superintendent to have and bring to the district?
- What are some of the challenges that the next Superintendent will need to address in the district in the next few years?
- What should the new Superintendent prioritize immediately after starting in the position?
- What does the district do well and should continue?
- What are two to three areas that the district should focus on during the next three to five years?
- How should we address these areas and how will we know we are successful?
- Are there any new initiatives/programs you would like to see the district implement? And
- Are there any other thoughts, ideas or suggestions that you would like to provide the Board of Education?
This survey can be accessed by clicking on a link posted on the school district website. After individuals have had an opportunity to answer these questions and provide input to the Board, I will take the information gained from the district’s listening sessions and from the surveys and will create a summary document for the Board. This document will be used to help the Board focus on the qualities that individuals have stated they would like the Board to consider when looking for a new superintendent.
At the regular Board of Education meeting on Monday, October 25, the Board of Education reviewed a revised job description for the next superintendent. It is my goal to have a final job description ready for the Board to approve at its November 1 Board of Education meeting. This revised job description will then be available for potential applicants to review during the application process. I am also currently working on a draft posting for the superintendent’s position. One portion of this application will be a series of five to seven essay questions that will allow the Board to ask questions that will help them determine what the applicant’s ideas and/or experiences are in several key areas. It will also give the Board an opportunity to evaluate the candidate’s ability to put their thoughts and ideas in a written format. One of the major qualities that have come out of the listening sessions is the importance of communication. The administrative team and I will be working with the Board to help design the application questions that they feel are most relevant and important.
At the November 15, Board of Education meeting, it is my goal to present a job posting for the Board to approve and then to post the position. I would suggest having the job posting go until either just before or after the winter break. Once the application process has been completed, the Board of Education will then review each of the applicants and determine which applicants they feel deserve to be interviewed for the position. During the months of November and December, the Board of Education will be discussing the interview portion of the process and selecting individuals to be a part of this process. My recommendation will be for the Board to have several interview teams on the first round of interviews. These teams will be made up of administrative personnel, staff that would be representative from all buildings, parents and community members. Prior to the first round of interviews, I will work with each of the interview teams to create a series of interview questions that will help them determine which candidates they feel should go to a final interview with the Board of Education.
In a perfect world, I feel that the final round of interviews with the Board of Education will occur sometime in late January or early February, so that a final candidate can be selected and approved at the February 21 Board of Education meeting. I am certain that the district will receive many fine applicants because this is a great district filled with many dedicated individuals and a very supportive community.