The second and third quarters were not kind to the McFarland football team on Thursday, as the Spartans were outscored 19-0 over the periods in a 33-13 loss to East Troy.
East Troy scored a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter to take a 14-0 lead just eight minutes into the game, with Connor Paullin and Braedon Bakken scoring on touchdown runs of three and 14 yards, respectively.
McFarland halved the deficit with a 16-yard touchdown pass from Cooper Kennedy to Dadon Gillen with 1:30 to play in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, however, East Troy pulled away, with Brady Ramlow scoring from two yards out with 9:45 on the clock. Six minutes later, the lead stretched to 27-7 when Max Hudson punched in from two yards out.
With 3:57 to play in the third, East Troy’s fifth touchdown scorer of the day, Brady Dessart, finished a one-yarder to give his team a 33-7 lead. Dessart rushed 14 times for a game-high 143 yards. Teammate John Densmore added 15 carries for 117 yards as the Trojans tallied 333 yards on the ground over 49 carries.
Dessart completed three passes on four attempts for 101 yards and an interception, as the Trojans employed a heavy ground-first attack. All three catches were made by Brett Wojciechowski.
McFarland scored with 22 seconds left in the game when Simeon Pommerening scored on a six-yard rush. The two-point conversion was no good, leaving the final score at 33-13.
Pommerening ran four times for 65 yards and a touchdown to lead the Spartans. Cooper Kennedy threw 20 passes, completing 12 for 123 yards. Gillen caught six passes for 63 yards and a score.
East Troy out-gained McFarland 416 to 163 in total offense.
