Letter to the editor: Thanks for supporting Stuff the Bus - again!

McFarland Stuff the Bus
Thanks to the generous support of McFarland-area residents, local businesses, and local civic organizations, 110 children of families served by the McFarland Community Food Pantry will receive a backpack filled with school supplies for the 2021-22 school year. The campaign raised over $18,000 in cash and donated school supplies (a new record for McFarland Stuff the Bus campaigns).
McFarland State Bank printed flyers to help advertise the campaign. Spartan Pizza and Rock ‘N Rollz Sandwiches designated days where a percentage of the proceeds went to Stuff the Bus. Nelson Bus Company loaned a school bus to park by the high school for a week to display the ‘Stuff the Bus’ banner. Pick ‘n Save and Walgreens allowed volunteers to solicit donations outside their exits on August 14. Free Sales for Families (a McFarland organization) donated generously. Hundreds of local residents made donations by cash and check.
McFarland High School made its main entrance and many folding tables available for receiving and sorting donated goods on August 14, and the school district office sent out an email message to district parents telling them about the campaign.
Local civic organizations (the Lions, the Lioness Lions, the American Legion Auxiliary) provided volunteers for coordinating the campaign and handling donations over a 2-week period.
Thank you, McFarland!
-Russ St. Clair, McFarland Lion and 2021 Coordinator of the McFarland Stuff the Bus Campaign