McFarland Baseball season ends with loss to River Valley

The Spartan baseball season came to an end in heartbreaking fashion, with a 2-1 loss to River Valley on Thursday, June 10.
McFarland gained an early advantage after scoring a run in the first. River Valley tied the game in the second with a run. Both teams were held scoreless until River Valley drove home the winning run in the seventh inning.
Matthew Amrhein pitched a complete game for the Spartans, giving up only five hits while striking out six. Amrhein and Conner Punzel each recorded a hit for the Spartans.
McFarland ends its season with a record of 9-13.
McFarland 9
Brodhead 3
McFarland finished Rock Valley Conference play at 9-9 after a 9-3 victory over Brodhead on Tuesday, June 8.
After both teams scored a run in the first inning, McFarland used a three-run third inning to take a 4-1 lead. Brodhead cut the lead to 4-2 after a run in the bottom of the frame, but McFarland added another three runs to take a 7-2 lead.
Brodhead scored a run in the fifth, but McFarland drove home another two runs in the seventh, winning 9-3.
Matthew Amrhein had three RBIs on two hits in the Spartan victory. Gavin Wood also drove in a run.