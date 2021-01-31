Student: McFarland High School Senior Laetitia Hollard
Parents: Chris and Mona Hollard
Extracurricular activities:
● Actress at American Player’s Theater, Theater LILA, Children’s Theater of Madison - acting in eight productions.
● Volunteer McFarland Food Pantry
● Founder of the McFarland Equity Project
● President Black Student Union
● President Model United Nation
● Volleyball Manager
● President of Girl Acapella Group, Pitch Please
● Member in Students Council, Students Ambassador, Forensics, Multicultural, Language and Cultural Immersion, Ecology
Honors:
● National Honor Society
● Gold Presidential Volunteer Award recipient
● Five times Martin Luther King Jr. Outstanding Young Person Award recipient
● McFarland High School Academic Medallion recipient
● University of Toronto Model UN Outstanding Small Delegation Award recipient
● Model UN Best Delegate, Outstanding Committee, Most Creative Battle Plan Award recipient
● Jerry Award recipient for Best Supporting Actress
● WSMA Solo and Ensemble Nominated for Exemplary Performance as vocal soloist
● Accepted in WSMA State Honors Choir
Future plans after high school: “I'm currently applying to drama conservatories to become an actress. My dream is to become both an actress and an activist. However, I still love writing resolutions, political science, law, and history, so it's still possible that my path changes. I know I will find a way to practice all of my passions one way or the other.”
Nominated by: Sarah Hart Olson, Brian Ward, and Marla Conner
Comments from nominators:
Olson commented that, "Laetitia planned an amazing BLM rally in June and worked in the community to develop policy regarding equality at the village board and school district. I've never met her, I just see her work on the Facebook group - McFarland for Equity and Justice. She is professional, articulate, and brilliant, and works hard to create change."
Ward shared that, "Laetitia embodies her values and is not afraid to rock the boat. Her anti-racist leadership has galvanized our community from the classroom to Black Student Union meetings to the School Board, the Village Board, and beyond. Her tenacity and relentlessness is inspiring. Her passion, energy, and drive is apparent in both the movement and the classroom. I feel fortunate to be able to work and collaborate with a student who has created positive change and will go on to do amazing things in the future."
Conner added, "Laetitia has been a leader since we first met two years ago. In every conversation Laetitia brings positivity and her truth without ever being negative or disrespectful to others. Her natural curiosity and love of life is contagious in class and as the President of the BSU."
