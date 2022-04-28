 Skip to main content
April 28 Local Government Meetings

City of Monona

Ad Hoc Workgroup on Diversity and Equity: April 28, 3:30 p.m., Grand Crossing Park Below Deck Concession Stand

Zoning Board of Appeals: April 28, 5:45 p.m., City Hall/Virtual

City Council: May 2, 7 p.m., Monona Public Library/Virtual

Finance Committee: May 2, 6 p.m., Monona Public Library/Virtual

Public Works: May 4, 6:30 p.m., City Hall/Virtual

Village of McFarland

Library Board: May 2, 5:15 p.m., E.D. Locke Public Library/Virtual

Public Safety Committee: May 2, 6:30 p.m., Municipal Center/Virtual

Parks and Recreation Committee: May 3, 6:30 p.m., Municipal Center/Virtual

Village of Cottage Grove

Parks, Recreation and Forestry Committee: April 28, 5 p.m., Virtual

Town of Cottage Grove

Town Board: May 2, 7 p.m., Town Hall/Virtual

McFarland School District

School Board: May 2, 7 p.m., Virtual

