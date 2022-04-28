April 28 Local Government Meetings Madeline Westberg Madeline Westberg Author email Apr 28, 2022 55 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save City of MononaAd Hoc Workgroup on Diversity and Equity: April 28, 3:30 p.m., Grand Crossing Park Below Deck Concession StandZoning Board of Appeals: April 28, 5:45 p.m., City Hall/VirtualCity Council: May 2, 7 p.m., Monona Public Library/VirtualFinance Committee: May 2, 6 p.m., Monona Public Library/VirtualPublic Works: May 4, 6:30 p.m., City Hall/VirtualVillage of McFarlandLibrary Board: May 2, 5:15 p.m., E.D. Locke Public Library/VirtualPublic Safety Committee: May 2, 6:30 p.m., Municipal Center/VirtualParks and Recreation Committee: May 3, 6:30 p.m., Municipal Center/VirtualVillage of Cottage GroveParks, Recreation and Forestry Committee: April 28, 5 p.m., VirtualTown of Cottage GroveTown Board: May 2, 7 p.m., Town Hall/VirtualMcFarland School DistrictSchool Board: May 2, 7 p.m., Virtual Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Madeline Westberg Author email Follow Madeline Westberg Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today