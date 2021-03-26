McFarland's girls tennis team swept the singles flights en route to a 6-1 victory over visiting Whitewater in a Rock Valley match on Thursday.
Laura Maudlin was a 6-0, 6-2 victor at the No. 1 singles flight while Sarah Kopp won 6-3, 6-3 at the No. 2 spot.
Natalie Curtis (No. 3 singles) earned a 7-5, 6-3 decision while Abigail Komro (No. 4) won handily, 6-0, 6-0.
Kimiya Pournik and Lauren Shields won 6-3, 6-1 at the No. 2 doubles flight while Hannah Johnson and Kylie Babock came away with a 6-1, 6-0 win at the No. 3 spot.
The Spartans' No. 1 doubles tandem of Sadie Bartzen and Lexi Kohn fell 6-1, 6-4.
McFARLAND 6, WHITEWATER 1
Singles: Maudlin, M, def. Houwers 6-0, 6-2; Kopp, M, def. Chan 6-3, 6-3; Curtis, M, def. Dauti 7-5, 6-3; Komro, M, def. Street 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Cano/Katzman, W, def. Bartzen/Kohn 6-1, 6-4; Pournik/Shields, M, def. Vidales/Fox-Simes 6-3, 6-1; Johnson/Babcock, M, def. Falcon/Wence 6-1, 6-0. At McFarland.
