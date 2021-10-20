In a rematch from Sept. 30, McFarland gained revenge against Evansville with 1-0 victory in the Rock Valley Conference Tournament Championship on Thursday, Oct. 14.
Senior Zach Nichols scored in the eighth minute off an assist from senior Karan Tara. Senior goalkeeper Matt Schutt had 11 saves in the win. McFarland ends the regular season with a record of 8-6-2 and will face West Salem at 7 p.m. in the first round of regionals at McFarland High School on Thursday, Oct. 21.
