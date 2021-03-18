Civic Genius and Voice of the People invite you to join a virtual discussion on Saturday, March 27 at 10 a.m. to share your thoughts on the future of Social Security.
These nonprofit, nonpartisan organizations host events in Congressional districts across the U.S., putting citizens in the shoes of policymakers to consider key issues facing Congress. Congressman Mark Pocan will join the conversation to learn what the people in his district say about dealing with the challenges to Social Security.
Citizens go through an innovative online process called a “policymaking simulation” in which they:
· are briefed on the issues
· evaluate pro and con arguments for different options (as members of Congress might)
· make their recommendations
“These events encourage people across the political spectrum to focus on important issues before Congress. Every time, citizens demonstrate they can wisely consider competing priorities, and very often find bipartisan common ground,” says Jillian Youngblood, executive director of Civic Genius.
“Our research shows that Americans are not nearly as divided as their leaders are,” comments Steven Kull, director of the University of Maryland’s Program for Public Consultation and President of Voice of the People. “We routinely find – in the reddest and bluest political districts across the country – that majorities of Republicans and Democrats support a wide variety of policy proposals across a range of issues.”
Civic Genius and Voice of the People created the Citizen Panel Initiative to give people a more effective voice in the policymaking process. By hosting conversations between Members of Congress from both parties and their constituents, the organizations aim to elevate the voices of citizens in solving some of our nation’s toughest problems.
Registration is required to attend this FREE event.
When: Saturday, March 27 at 10 a.m.
Where: free virtual (Zoom) event, registration is required
Register: Fill out the inquiry form at www.ourcivicgenius.org/wi2-media or call 585-366-8006 (ext. 2)
