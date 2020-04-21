There will be no sports this spring for McFarland and Monona Grove high schools.
The WIAA board of control cancelled spring sports for all Wisconsin high schools after an April 21 vote.
It earlier suspended the start of spring sports practices, and last month, cancelled the boys and girls state basketball tournaments in Green Bay over concerns of COVID-19, which has already killed hundreds of Wisconsin people and sickened thousands.
Last week, Gov. Tony Evers cancelled the remainder of the school year and extended his statewide safer-at-home restrictions until May 26. The restrictions advise people to stay in their homes except for essential purposes such as buying groceries and visiting the doctor to control the spread of the virus.
UW-Madison has also cancelled all activities on campus through the end of June. This would include three state tournaments played on campus: girls softball at the Goodman Diamond, boys tennis at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium, and boys golf at the University Ridge Golf Course.
Between Monona Grove and McFarland, about 225 spring sports games and meets have been cancelled, not including the postseason events such as regionals, sectionals and state.
The potential cancellation of spring sports has raised concerns from athletes at both schools.
McFarland High School boys golfer Ashton Wendt was among those seniors who was disappointed about the possible end to his playing career.
“It has been very hard to come to terms with the fact that we might not get to finish our high school sports careers,” Wendt said. “For me, I was really looking forward to a successful final golf season.”
