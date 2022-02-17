Feb. 17 College News

UW-Madison
UW-Madison named dozens of local students to the fall 2021 Dean’s Lists for their respective programs. Those students are:
Cottage Grove
Victor Banovetz (School of Business), Isaac Becker (College of Engineering), Nikki Benedict (School of Education), Annika Bilitz (School of Human Ecology), Grace Borchert (College of Letters and Science), Joseph Byrne (College of Engineering), Kylie Cook (College of Letters and Science), Jordan Dahlhauser (School of Education), Kailey DeVault (College of Engineering), Lilly Dye (College of Letters and Science), Lucas Dye (College of Engineering), Maelia Dziedzic (College of Engineering), Kyle Finke (College of Letters and Science), Christine Gerbitz (School of Education), Paige Gisiner (School of Education), Ayden Gnewuch (College of Letters and Science), Emma Goke (School of Human Ecology), Jade Haase (College of Letters and Science), Deven Haberkorn (College of Engineering), Spencer Hampton (College of Engineering), Michael Hepfinger (College of Letters and Science), Madison Hibner (College of Letters and Science), Corey Holl (School of Education), Kylie Hollenstein (College of Letters and Science), Baylie Holum (College of Letters and Science), Ethan Jones (College of Engineering), Connor Keith (School of Education), Parker Kuehni (Col of Agricultural & Life Sci), Rowan Kulp (School of Education), Haley Laufenberg (College of Letters and Science), Thomas Leja-Brennan (Col of Agricultural & Life Sci), Sophia Levenson (Col of Agricultural & Life Sci), Zara Morrow (School of Education), Amanda Newman (School of Business), Abigail Nowicki (College of Letters and Science), Jordyn Rinehart (College of Letters and Science), Isabella Rivera (College of Letters and Science), Alyssa Ruehlow (College of Letters and Science), Sanaa Semia (College of Letters and Science), Alexander Sievert (College of Letters and Science), Ryan Stevenson (College of Letters and Science), Maddie Strey (College of Letters and Science), Jacob Taylor (School of Pharmacy), Sydney Taylor (Col of Agricultural & Life Sci), Ellie Thoma (College of Letters and Science), Sam Wagner (College of Engineering), Reid Watson (College of Letters and Science), Chad Weber (School of Human Ecology), Skyler Wilson (College of Letters and Science), Rachel Yundt (School of Education), Kayleigh Zank (Col of Agricultural & Life Sci).
Madison
Julia Banchik-Lesniak (College of Letters and Science), Piper Bandera (College of Letters and Science), Andres Banuelos-Perez (College of Engineering), Jackie Barrera-Gonzalez (School of Education), Nicole Bartels (School of Nursing), Emma Bauer (School of Human Ecology), Daryana Blanco (School of Human Ecology), Meera Bradley (College of Engineering), Maxwell Bundy (College of Letters and Science), Sophia Carlson (College of Letters and Science), Rebecca Cox (College of Letters and Science), Lucas Crawford (Col of Agricultural & Life Sci), Gabe Dengler-Jeanblanc (College of Engineering), Jenelle DeVries (College of Letters and Science), Ryan Disch (School of Education), Hannah Eccles (School of Education), Zachary Elvord-Zolot (College of Letters and Science), Kyle Fahey (College of Engineering), Caleb Freeland (Col of Agricultural & Life Sci), Osamu Galligan (College of Letters and Science), Emily George (School of Education), Kelly Gonzales (School of Education), Margaret Gottlieb (College of Letters and Science), Anders Haldorsen (School of Education), Tonee Henslee (College of Letters and Science), Esperanza Herrera (School of Human Ecology), Carson Holm (College of Letters and Science), Sydney Jan (College of Letters and Science), Megan Johnson (Col of Agricultural & Life Sci), Michael Johnson (College of Engineering), Haania Khan (College of Letters and Science), Jenna Kroeger (College of Letters and Science), Conor Lauby (College of Letters and Science), Bella Lawton (School of Education), Jacob Leong (College of Engineering), Annie Lewis (School of Education), Lily Li (College of Letters and Science), Alexandra Lindstrom (College of Letters and Science), Hannah Line (College of Letters and Science), Jennifer Little (College of Letters and Science), Daniela Loera-Rivera (School of Education), Anahi Malvaez (College of Letters and Science), Stephanie Mauricio (School of Human Ecology), Caleb McKinley (College of Letters and Science), Miriam Mraz (School of Education), India-Bleu Niehoff (College of Letters and Science), Spencer Noth-Hazen (College of Letters and Science), Jessica Paradowski (School of Pharmacy), Oscar Perez Alquicira (School of Human Ecology), Beatriz Pinacho Eulogio (School of Human Ecology), Jocelyn Popp (College of Letters and Science), Conner Poster (College of Letters and Science), Mckenzie Potter (College of Letters and Science), Virginia Quach (Col of Agricultural & Life Sci), Michele Rieder (College of Letters and Science), Geoffrey Rossow (College of Engineering), Isabella Roth-Dunn (School of Education), Jadyn Schensky (School of Education), Sidney Schrage (School of Human Ecology), Khailanii Slaton (College of Engineering), Oliver Smith (College of Engineering), Alexandria Thao (College of Engineering), Nuchee Vang (School of Education), Margaret Violante (School of Nursing), Casey Winter (College of Letters and Science), Jack Winter (College of Engineering).
McFarland
Hailey Birch (Col of Agricultural & Life Sci), Ian Bormett (College of Engineering), Megan Broome (Col of Agricultural & Life Sci), Henry Byers (College of Engineering), Nina Crull (School of Human Ecology), Alyssa Davis (Col of Agricultural & Life Sci), Sam DeBolt (College of Letters and Science), Mallory Emerson (School of Education), Ethan Ferrell (College of Letters and Science), Rebecca Forman (Col of Agricultural & Life Sci), Lizzy Fortune (School of Business), Jose Gonzalez (College of Letters and Science), Brittany Grasso (School of Pharmacy), Anna Iwanski (College of Engineering), Isabella Jansen (School of Education), Abigail Komro (College of Letters and Science), Carter Kreft (Col of Agricultural & Life Sci), Tyler LaLuzerne (College of Letters and Science), Anna Larson (Col of Agricultural & Life Sci), Lucas Maertz (College of Engineering), Lizzie Maly (College of Engineering), Anna Mattmiller (Col of Agricultural & Life Sci), Molly McCaulley (Col of Agricultural & Life Sci), Larissa Mikelbank (College of Letters and Science), Liam Morrison (College of Letters and Science), Josh Murwin (College of Engineering), Kaitryn Olson (College of Letters and Science), Erik Pagenkopf (College of Engineering), Nicholas Peterson (School of Nursing), Anna Richardson (School of Business), Gabrielle Runde (College of Letters and Science), James Sandine (College of Engineering), Camille Schmidt (College of Engineering), Brian Semmann (College of Engineering), Sky Showers (College of Letters and Science), Annie Stuntebeck (College of Letters and Science), John Stuntebeck (Col of Agricultural & Life Sci), Brady Wagner (Col of Agricultural & Life Sci), Brock Wroblewski (College of Letters and Science).
Monona
Jett Bailey (School of Education), Reez Bailey (School of Education), Sophia Brandt Reinhart (College of Letters and Science), Raven Coil-Otto (College of Letters and Science), Anika Davick (School of Nursing), Soren Davick (College of Letters and Science), Sarah Fahlberg (College of Letters and Science), Amanda Fiscus (School of Human Ecology), Jacob Hutchinson (Col of Agricultural & Life Sci), Cassandra Keller (School of Education), Julian Kern Steffen (College of Engineering), Drew Kimmell (College of Letters and Science), Sydney Klinzing (College of Engineering), Audra Koscik (School of Education), Kai Linsenmeyer (College of Engineering), Elizabeth Ng (College of Letters and Science), Maddie Raffel (School of Human Ecology), Annika Rasmussen (College of Engineering), Bailey Robinson (Col of Agricultural & Life Sci), Liv Seymour (School of Human Ecology), Sophia Speece (College of Engineering), Olivia Veserat (College of Letters and Science), Madeline Wellman (College of Letters and Science).