Donald Everson

Donald Dean Everson, 76, died July 7, 2020, at Nazareth Health and Rehabilitation Center in Stoughton, after a battle with ALS.
Donny was born March 13, 1944, to Alfred Richard Everson and Phyllis Elaine (Johnson) in Stoughton. He is survived by sister, Barbara (David) Amyotte, and a nephew, David Warthman. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Richard and Jack, and both his parents.
As a youth, he grew meat chickens for local markets, milked cows, harvested hay and worked the tobacco fields and strip house on the family farm in the Town of Dunn. He was a 1962 graduate of Stoughton High School. After one year at Research Products in Madison, Donny worked and lived on the farm until it was sold to Dane County in 2002. Donny was dyslexic, yet his genius showed with his mechanical ability to fix any engine or piece of farm equipment.
After the farm was sold, Donny watched as his childhood home and outbuildings were burned by the McFarland Fire Department as a practice fire. When asked how he felt, he admitted it was sad to watch. Donny loved the farm, which was the subject of a painting by local artist, Steven Kozar. The property is now part of the Dane County Parks.
Donny spent his remaining years at the Homestead in McFarland, yet he found any excuse to drive out to East Dyreson Road. He ended up mowing the lawn at neighboring Black Bridge Farm in exchange for unlimited Netflix and a cell phone. He was most happy with something to do such as mowing lawns, raking leaves and fixing machinery.
Donny was an active member of the McFarland Lutheran Church.
He leaves behind his friends; the Christlieb-Donnelly family of Black Bridge Farm, William J. Brabender and Judy Clark.
Special thanks to the Village of McFarland Senior Center staff and the ladies of McFarland Lutheran Church who supported Donnie while he was still living at the Homestead.
The burial will take place at 11 a.m. Friday July 17, at the Lower McFarland Cemetery.
Please share your memories of Donny at www.CressFuneralService.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.