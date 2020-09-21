Former McFarland High School head softball coach Dave Halverson is never shy when it comes to lavishing praise on Jim Wickert, who began as assistant coach with the team in 1988 and stayed with the program for 27 years.
When Halverson was named head coach in 2008, he said one of the first things he did was ask Wickert to stay as his assistant.
“He is not only an outstanding coach but an even better person. He is one of the finest people you would ever want to meet,” said Halverson who worked with Wickert until the 2014 season when the team advanced to the state tournament for the second time in school history.
It used to be head coaches could only be inducted into the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, but the rules changed to allow assistant coaches to be considered. Halverson was honored to nominate Wickert, who was inducted in 2016.
“I know I always let him know how much we loved him and appreciated everything he did for our school and sport but I will say it again: Thank you, Jim and God bless you.”
