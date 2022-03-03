March 3-11 Senior Meals

Colonial Club
The Colonial Club offers meals at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.
Thursday, March 3
Minestrone Soup
Roast beef sandwich on white bun
Lettuce/tomato
Fruited applesauce
Cake
MO: Cheese sandwich
Friday, March 4
Salisbury Steak
Mashed potatoes
Mixed veggies
Wheat dinner roll
Peaches
Pie
MO: Rice/beans
SO: Garden salad
Monday, March 7
Stuffed chicken
Baked potato
Wheat bread
Blueberries
Ice cream
MO: Veggie lasagna
Tuesday, March 8
Pot roast
Parsley potatoes
Carrots
Fruit cocktail
Wheat roll
Cookie
MO: Veggie burger
Wednesday, March 9
Tater tot casserole
Green beans
Wheat rolls
Mixed berries
Frozen yogurt
MO: Rice/beans
Thursday, March 10
Spaghetti
Meatballs
Corn
Garlic bread
Peaches
Cream pie
MO: Pasta, no meat
Friday, March 11
Breaded fish
Potato wedges
Baked beans
Applesauce
Rye bread
Frosted cupcake
MO: Cheese sandwich
SO: Chicken caesar
McFarland Senior Outreach
Home delivered meals are available to homebound seniors over age 60 Monday-Friday. McFarland Senior Outreach hosts in-person meals for adults 60 and older on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Diabetic and no added salt meals can be ordered. Suggested $4 donation per meal. Call 608-838-7117 at least two business days in advance to reserve your meal. Transportation to and from meal site is available upon request.
Thursday, March 3
Rustic tomato bean soup
Crackers
Caesar salad with lettuce, parmesan, WW croutons, caesar dressing (NAS no parmesan)
Pineapple
Strawberry Jello
MO: Veggie tomato bean soup
NCS: SF Jello
Friday, March 4
Bone-in BBQ chicken
Baked potato
Sour cream
WW bread
Banana
Apple pie bar
MO: Veggie BBQ chicken in BBQ sauce
NCS: Cinnamon applesauce
Monday, March 7
Chicken a la King
Brown rice
Capri blend
Broccoli salad
Fruit cocktail
Chocolate chip cookie bar
MO: Soy a la King
NCS: SF Jello
Tuesday, March 8
Roast turkey/gravy (NAS no gravy)
Cranberry stuffing
Three bean salad (NAS green beans)
Yam bake
Pears
Frosted pumpkin bar
MO: Veggie chicken
NCS: Pineapple
SALAD OPTION: Hummus platter
Order by Monday at 9 a.m. to swap for entree by calling 608-838-7117
Wednesday, March 9
Chili
Cheese (NAS no cheese)
Baked potato
Sour cream/butter
Cornbread
Warm cinnamon spiced apples
Chocolate chip cookie
MO: Veggie chili
NCS: SF pudding
Thursday, March 10
Meatloaf
Baked potato casserole
Broccoli
White bread/butter
Chunky applesauce
MO: Garden burger
NCS: n/a
Friday, March 11
Lemon dill baked fish
Tartar sauce
Baked potato
Sour cream
Coleslaw
WW bread
Marble loaf cake
MO: Multigrain burger
NCS: SF Cookie