March 3-11 Senior Meals

Colonial Club

The Colonial Club offers meals at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.

Thursday, March 3

Minestrone Soup

Roast beef sandwich on white bun

Lettuce/tomato

Fruited applesauce

Cake

MO: Cheese sandwich

Friday, March 4

Salisbury Steak

Mashed potatoes

Mixed veggies

Wheat dinner roll

Peaches

Pie

MO: Rice/beans

SO: Garden salad

Monday, March 7

Stuffed chicken

Baked potato

Wheat bread

Blueberries

Ice cream

MO: Veggie lasagna

Tuesday, March 8

Pot roast

Parsley potatoes

Carrots

Fruit cocktail

Wheat roll

Cookie

MO: Veggie burger

Wednesday, March 9

Tater tot casserole

Green beans

Wheat rolls

Mixed berries

Frozen yogurt

MO: Rice/beans

Thursday, March 10

Spaghetti

Meatballs

Corn

Garlic bread

Peaches

Cream pie

MO: Pasta, no meat

Friday, March 11

Breaded fish

Potato wedges

Baked beans

Applesauce

Rye bread

Frosted cupcake

MO: Cheese sandwich

SO: Chicken caesar

McFarland Senior Outreach

Home delivered meals are available to homebound seniors over age 60 Monday-Friday. McFarland Senior Outreach hosts in-person meals for adults 60 and older on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Diabetic and no added salt meals can be ordered. Suggested $4 donation per meal. Call 608-838-7117 at least two business days in advance to reserve your meal. Transportation to and from meal site is available upon request.

Thursday, March 3

Rustic tomato bean soup

Crackers

Caesar salad with lettuce, parmesan, WW croutons, caesar dressing (NAS no parmesan)

Pineapple

Strawberry Jello

MO: Veggie tomato bean soup

NCS: SF Jello

Friday, March 4

Bone-in BBQ chicken

Baked potato

Sour cream

WW bread

Banana

Apple pie bar

MO: Veggie BBQ chicken in BBQ sauce

NCS: Cinnamon applesauce

Monday, March 7

Chicken a la King

Brown rice

Capri blend

Broccoli salad

Fruit cocktail

Chocolate chip cookie bar

MO: Soy a la King

NCS: SF Jello

Tuesday, March 8

Roast turkey/gravy (NAS no gravy)

Cranberry stuffing

Three bean salad (NAS green beans)

Yam bake

Pears

Frosted pumpkin bar

MO: Veggie chicken

NCS: Pineapple

SALAD OPTION: Hummus platter

Order by Monday at 9 a.m. to swap for entree by calling 608-838-7117

Wednesday, March 9

Chili

Cheese (NAS no cheese)

Baked potato

Sour cream/butter

Cornbread

Warm cinnamon spiced apples

Chocolate chip cookie

MO: Veggie chili

NCS: SF pudding

Thursday, March 10

Meatloaf

Baked potato casserole

Broccoli

White bread/butter

Chunky applesauce

MO: Garden burger

NCS: n/a

Friday, March 11

Lemon dill baked fish

Tartar sauce

Baked potato

Sour cream

Coleslaw

WW bread

Marble loaf cake

MO: Multigrain burger

NCS: SF Cookie

