McFarland boys swim second at conference, fourth at Plymouth

Lyon Hall won the 500-yard freestyle with a time of five minutes and 4.59 seconds as the McFarland boys swim team took second at the Badger-West Conference Championship on Saturday, Feb. 5.
The 200-yard medley relay team of Shane TeBeest, Luke Morrison, Jack O’Connor and Issac Levin finished second with a time of 1:43.65. Hall placed second with a time of 1:48.00 in the 200-yard freestyle as Matthew Loy (1:47.42) of Sauk Prairie took first.
Morrison (2:06.51), Elias Landolt (2:21.78) and Ben Miles (2:25.31) finished second, ninth and 10th respectively in the 200-yard individual medley. In the 50-yard freestyle, TeBeest (22.36), Zabawa-Lodholz (22.58) and Isaac Levin (24.38) finished second, third and 10th.
TeBeest took second in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 54.45 seconds, Gavinn Vega (1:01.84) took eighth and O’Connor (1:02.27) ended in ninth.
O’Connor took third in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 59.14 seconds, while Nathan Dant (1:03.82) finished sixth and Miles (1:05.67) took 10th.
Zabawa-Lodholz swam to a third-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle. Elijah Templeton (56.23) and Isaac Levin (56.33) finished ninth and 10th respectively.
Along with Hall taking first in the 500, Phillips finished eighth with a time of 5:46.23. The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Zabawa-Lodholz, Levin, Phillips and Hall took third at 1:34.97.
Morrison (1:06.21) finished fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke as Landolt (1:14.76) took 10th. TeBeest, Zabawa-Lodholz, Morrison and Hall (3:18.16) finished second in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Team scores: Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights 456, McFarland 442, Edgewood 433, Oregon 399, Baraboo 247.
Plymouth Invitational
The McFarland boys swim team took fourth place with 206.5 points at the Plymouth Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 29.
The 200-yard medley relay team of Shane TeBeest, Luke Morrison, Jack O’Connor and Patrick Zabawa-Lodholz took fourth place with a time of 1:45.51. Morrison (2:08.03) finished in fourth place in the 200-yard individual medley. O’Connor (1:00.93) finished 11th in the 100-yard butterfly.
TeBeest swam to a second-place time of 22.35 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle. Lyon Hall took fourth place in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:50.78.
Elias Landolt (55.68) finished 20th in the 100-yard freestyle. The 200-yard freestyle team of Zabawa-Lodholz, Issac Levin, Spencer Phillips and Hall took fifth with a time of 1:34.39.
In the 100-yard backstroke, TeBeest (55.24) took third, Hall (56.30) claimed fourth and Morrison (57.28) finished seventh. The 400-yard freestyle team of Zabawa-Lodholz, Morrison, TeBeest and Hall took second with a time of 3:20.25.