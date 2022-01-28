Brett Ogorzalek and TJ DiPrizio receive coaching awards

McFarland boys soccer coach Brett Ogorzalek and McFarland girls soccer coach TJ DiPrizio were both named State Coach of the Year by the United Soccer Coaches Association.
“There are so many coaches in the area and in the state that I look up too, I’ve learned from... in the region and for the states that are involved here, there are just so many amazing coaches out there. I’m speechless,” said Ogorzalek.
Ogorzalek was also named as the Regional Boys Soccer Coach of the Year by the National Federation of High School Soccer. Both of Ogorzalek’s awards were aided by the Spartans winning the WIAA Alternate-Fall 2021 Division 2 State Soccer Championship, in which McFarland went undefeated. Navigating a pandemic, Ogorzalek wanted to thank fellow McFarland coaching staff Aaron Ziegler, Sam Shackett, Jonathan Gillette, Westin Burke and Sheila Erbach McGinn for their work.
“We’re just a really close group of professionals that work really, really well with each other and we share the same philosophy on soccer, but also coaching and just creating a culture for soccer,” said Ogorzalek.
After the 2020 spring season was canceled, the McFarland girls soccer team went undefeated in 2021 and won the WIAA Division 3 State Soccer Championship. With little offseason training, the Spartans battled their way through the Rock Valley Conference and a tough non-conference schedule.
“A lot of this was on the girls to do their own thing and to be ready to go,” said DiPrizio. “It was a little bit shorter of a season, we really didn’t have the time to get into shape either, it was just hitting the ground running.”
DiPrizio said receiving the award would not be possible without his coaching staff, including Jessica Garvey, Liz Kidd-Vitse and Sheila Erbach McGinn.
“Without them, we could definitely not run a program at the level that we do. They put in a lot of time, they help me out with a lot of things, they keep me on my toes and help me see things that I don’t necessarily see all the time, so without that staff, there’s no way that we would’ve done what we did,” said DiPrizio.