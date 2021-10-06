McFarland boys soccer falls to Evansville, defeats Jefferson

McFarland rebounded with a 9-1 drubbing of Jefferson, aided by a hat trick by junior Mason Brown, on Oct. 4.
Junior Bubba Blair scored first with an assist from senior Zach Nichols in the 13th minute. Blair then assisted Brown with a goal in the 35th minute to put the Spartans up 2-0 at the half.
In the 42nd minute, sophomore Niko Dabetic scored off an assist from senior Karan Tara. Jefferson cut the lead to 3-1 after Wyatt Peterson scored in the 43rd minute.
The Spartans put in the rest of the goals with Brown scoring off an assist from senior Riley Turner in the 47th minute, and Blair added another goal off another assist from Nichols in the 50th minute. Nichols assisted a goal scored by Brown in the 52nd minute, putting the Spartans up 6-1.
Tara scored unassisted in the 57th minute and in the 62nd minute. Senior Brian Onana scored off an assist from sophomore Landon Mrowiec in the 73rd minute.
McFarland has a record of 6-5-2 on the season.Evansville 2
McFarland 1
In a battle of the top two teams in the Rock Valley Conference, McFarland lost 2-1 to Evansville on Tuesday, Sept. 28.
Drew Jarstad of Evansville put the Blue Devils up in the fourth minute. McFarland tied the game after senior Cole Weaver scored in the 36th minute, assisted by senior Riley Turner.
Evansville broke through with less than five minutes left in the game, as Jarstad added another goal in the 76th minute and gave the Blue Devils the 2-1 victory.Senior goalkeeper Matt Schutt had five saves in the loss.