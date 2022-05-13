Thoughts on the future

As we enter the “spring sprint” to the end of another school year, we are also planning for the next school year. This year will be a little different for me in that aspect, but it does cause me to think about the future of education and what lies ahead. The pandemic has taught us that when we need to make corrections and adjustments in the way that education operates, we can make the modifications necessary to keep going in the face of extreme challenges.
One change I see in education going forward is how education is offered to our students. Though I am a strong advocate for face-to-face instruction, I think that we have learned that virtual instruction is a viable opportunity for staff and students to teach and learn. I believe that the future holds a much more flexible schedule for our high school students going forward. I can see a day in the not too distant future where students will be taking some classes/lessons in person and other virtually at times in the day that are most convenient for them and their circumstances.
Another change I see coming is a different school calendar. Currently, the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) states that every school must have a certain number of educational minutes in their calendar each year. I think this is a little archaic because it means that we all learn at the same rate during the year. In the future, I believe that students will move forward from level to level based upon the rate of understanding. If a student masters the concepts and skills in a shorter period of time, then they can advance quicker and if they need more time it will be available. In the future, I think the school week will have less time where all students meet together as a group and more time when they meet individually or in small groups with students to either master a skill or concept or to explore new levels. This might mean that all students come to school as a group for three days per week and two days are spent learning virtually or in small groups.
I wonder what kind of courses will be available to our students in the future. I am so happy that McFarland currently offers its students so many different choices. Last week, I saw some of our students learning how lumber is created from when the tree is cut down to being made into boards to use in their construction projects. I saw other students learning how to repair and refurbish furniture. I saw elementary students creating travel brochures and learning how to be good digital citizens. Our classrooms are full of vibrant discussions and interactions where students learn to question the status quo and think of new solutions and interpretations to many of our community and world issues.
I am also certain that the technology of the future will provide even greater educational opportunities than I can imagine. I remember in college watching “Star Trek” and having Captain Kirk open up his communication device and saying, “Beam me up Scotty”. Now the handheld devices we use are much more versatile and powerful than we could even imagine back then. I listened to a broadcast recently where they are working on building a space hotel for both scientists and vacationers - Jules Verne would be impressed. I am continually impressed and overwhelmed by the different technologies that are constantly being developed, and I am hopeful for how they might impact our lives in a positive factor.
I think the future holds great promise. I don’t know what it holds, but I am optimistic for its possibilities. I believe this because I see dedicated staff members opening up our students to greater insights and experiments each day. I see caring and compassionate individuals who are striving to make positive changes in our world today. The youth are our future and I believe we are in great hands.